SAN ANGELO, TX – This year's Operation Blue Santa gave Christmas gifts to nearly 40 kids. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Dec. 18 at around 9:30, multiple officers and other organizations volunteered their time to take part in this years “Blue Santa” event at Walmart. A total of 37 children attended this year’s event and got the opportunity to shop for Christmas presents with Officers and volunteers from Goodfellow AFB. The presents purchased during this event were wrapped and labeled beautifully by multiple volunteers that also included the spouses of SAPD officers and…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO