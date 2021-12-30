Lucifer's Tom Ellis Reveals the Outlander Role He Auditioned For— Hear Sam Heughan's Reaction

This morning Outlander star Sam Heughan made an appearance on Good Morning America, and with that we got a few more details on what lies ahead!. We should start by noting this: The “sneak peek” GMA was hyping for season 6 was actually just Sam talking about the upcoming episodes, plus a part of the preview that debuted on Christmas. We were hoping for something more; yet, it’s always nice to see a new interview with Sam! In this, he discusses the challenges of shooting season 6 during the pandemic, having some longer episodes (we know at least that the premiere is extended), and also how the story is darker and more intense than ever. There’s a lot of great stuff coming and after such a long road to make this season happy, we’re sure that the entire cast and crew is happy to have it out there.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO