TV Series

Milo Ventimiglia Previews Jack’s ‘Emotional Break’ in ‘This Is Us’ Final Season

imdb.com
 5 days ago

There are questions every fan of This Is Us wants answered before NBC’s time-hopping Pearson family drama makes us shed our last tear. How does music teacher Kate (Chrissy Metz), currently...

www.imdb.com

TVLine

This Is Us' Mandy Moore: Rebecca Is Headed in an 'Inevitable Direction' (Sniff!) in the Show's Final Season

Those Rebecca-on-her-deathbed flash-forwards with which This Is Us likes to tease us every once in a while are tough on series star Mandy Moore, but maybe not for the reasons you’d think. “It’s sad, but it’s more of a challenge not to let my own emotions about where the scenes are going influence what’s happening to Rebecca,” Moore tells TVLine. “I don’t want those to bleed through. But wow,” she adds, laughing, “what a crazy journey of going through five-and-a-half hours of hair and makeup to play those scenes with Justin [Hartley] and Sterling [K. Brown].” As viewers have seen over...
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

This Is Us Season 6 Sneak Peek: The Pearsons Prepare for Their Final Chapter

This Is Us kicks off the Big Three’s annual birthday celebrations with more of television’s most endearing couple. In the first sneak peek from This Is Us Season 6 Episode 1, “The Challenger,” Rebecca and Jack welcome us back to a simpler time as they glide around the kitchen to the hum of the radio.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

This Is Us reveals first look at first two episodes of final season

This Is Us fans are getting ready to say goodbye to the Pearsons as the emotional family drama is drawing to a close. Ahead of the hotly anticipated sixth and final season, NBC has released a featurette including a recap of the series' most poignant moments as well as a look at what lies ahead for the protagonists.
TV SERIES
editorials24.com

‘This Is Us’ Cast Looks Back & Forward To Sixth And Final Season – Watch – Editorials24

EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of the Jan. 4 premiere of This Is Us‘ sixth and final season, NBC has released a featurette that includes some of the most memorable moments from the show’s first five seasons, footage from Season 6 as well as interviews with the main cast in which they reflect on their time on the show and its legacy and share their thoughts on why This Is Us resonated with audiences in a way very few series have.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

This is Us' final season is coming to Disney+ in the UK

Disney+ subscribers will be able to enjoy hit family drama This is Us for the first time next week. This Is Us' sixth and final season premieres on Thursday, January 6 in the UK and Ireland, with original streamer Amazon Prime Video simultaneously hanging onto it too. Both will be hosting new episodes two days after the US showing.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — This Is Us Season 6 Episode 1: The Challenger

We celebrate the return of the Pearsons as we always do — with a Big Three birthday party!. This Is Us Season 6 Episode 1, “The Challenger,” kicks off the final chapter of this long-running series with a 41st birthday milestone. This episode has all the traditions...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

This Is Us’ Chris Geere Reveals ‘Huge Challenge’ Of Playing A Villain In The Final Season

In the biggest twist of Season 5 — and arguably one of the most unexpected moments since the time-traveling revelation of the series’ premiere — This Is Us fans learned that the NBC drama's final season will see not only the demise of Kate and Toby’s marriage, but Kate’s getting remarried to Phillip, the music teacher she works with at her son Jack's school. If fans were hurt and confused by how Kate and Phillip’s tumultuous-at-best relationship turned into love, just imagine the journey Chris Geere, the actor who plays Phillip, is on.
TV SERIES
TVLine

This Is Us' Susan Kelechi Watson: 'I Pass the Torch' in Final Season's Follow-Up to Beth's Origin Episode

This Is Us‘ Beth finished Season 5 on a true low. Sure, she had the love of her politically ascendant husband and three great kids. But her dance studio had closed — thanks, COVID — and it looked like her years-long dream of pursuing an arts career was over. However, we know from the flash-forward that jumps to the time of Rebecca’s (likely) deathbed that Beth will preside over a dance academy at some point in the future. So when TVLine got the chance to ask Susan Kelechi Watson about bridging the gap between Sad Present-Day Beth and Dance Academy Boss...
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Video: The Cast of THIS IS US Talks About the Series' Final Season in Featurette "A Final Chapter to Remember"

NBC has released a new featurette for the final season of the beloved series This is Us, titled "A Final Chapter to Remember". The video includes several glimpses at the first two episodes of Season 6 - episode 1, “The Challenger”, in which The Big Three celebrate their 41st birthday, and episode 2, “Lovebirds”, in which Nicky, Rebecca, and Miguel go on a road trip. The footage, which also was included in the Season 6 trailer released last month, features Jack and the triplets in 1986 as well as Rebecca speaking of her fear over losing her memory as her battle with Alzheimer’s starts to take over.
TV SERIES
brproud.com

‘This Is Us’ final season begins

(WCMH) — The final chapter of “This Is Us” begins Tuesday, Jan. 4, on NBC4 at 9 p.m. Season 6 is sure to be full of drama and big life changes for the beloved Pearson family and, hopefully, fans will get a satisfying ending. The network has...
TV SERIES
arcamax.com

Milo Ventimiglia hails 'wonderful' Mandy Moore

Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore "invest so much" in each other. The 44-year-old actor stars alongside Mandy, 37, in the NBC drama series 'This Is Us', and Milo admits that their relationship is as strong off-screen as it is on the show. He shared: "I remember saying to her that...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Milo Ventimiglia's Praise For TV Wife Mandy Moore Will Make You Blush

Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore play spouses on NBC's hit drama This Is Us. After six seasons as scene partners, the pair's off-screen bond is just as strong as their on-screen one. While chatting with E! News ahead of the show's final season, Ventimiglia gushed about working alongside Moore. His words are so kind and heartfelt, they may just leave you blushing.
CELEBRITIES
9News

'This Is Us' final season premieres Tuesday

LOS ANGELES — NBC announced the premiere date for the sixth and final season of "This Is Us." The family drama will premiere Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. ET and air every Tuesday through May 24, except for Feb. 8 and Feb. 15 during the Beijing Winter Olympics.
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

‘This Is Us’ cast talks final season and the real-life bonds they developed

Since its premiere back in 2016, the world has been watching and falling in love with the Pearson family on “This Is Us.” Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas join TODAY live from Los Angeles to talk about the sixth and final season that begins Tuesday, as well as the real-life family they have grown into.Jan. 4, 2022.
TV SERIES
EW.com

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman previews the 'most ambitious' season yet — and hints at the series finale

This Is Us is down to its final batch of episodes — or to put that in terms that fans can understand, the final few tissues in the box. The sixth and final season of the NBC series that revitalized the family drama will begin to dole out its last 18 episodes on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The season 5 finale dropped a few shockers in two different time periods — Madison (Caitlin Thompson) walked away from Kevin (Justin Hartley) on their wedding day! Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) will get divorced and she'll marry Phillip (Chris Geere)! Uncle Nicky (Griffin Dunne) will walk down the aisle! Randall (Sterling K. Brown) will become a rising star in some fashion! — and these news flashes will get full stories in the coming months. Also needing more context and illumination? A certain deathbed scene with the family's matriarch, Rebecca (Mandy Moore), in the distant future.
TV SERIES

