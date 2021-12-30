Milo Ventimiglia Previews Jack’s ‘Emotional Break’ in ‘This Is Us’ Final Season

NBC has released a new featurette for the final season of the beloved series This is Us, titled "A Final Chapter to Remember". The video includes several glimpses at the first two episodes of Season 6 - episode 1, “The Challenger”, in which The Big Three celebrate their 41st birthday, and episode 2, “Lovebirds”, in which Nicky, Rebecca, and Miguel go on a road trip. The footage, which also was included in the Season 6 trailer released last month, features Jack and the triplets in 1986 as well as Rebecca speaking of her fear over losing her memory as her battle with Alzheimer’s starts to take over.
Comments / 0