A great start by the Continental High Boys basketball team did not go for naught when they held on to w in the Bluffton Holiday Tournament consolation game against Cory Rawson. A 3 by Andrew Hoeffel staked the Pirates to a lead they would not lose. The Hornets made it a 1 point game with a basket. The Pirates would put up the next 7 points when Carson Etter and Rhenn Armey would put in baskets followed by a 3 from Wyatt Davis. Pirates 10-2. A pair of free throws by the Hornets was followed by a Hoeffel free throw, Pirates 11-4. The teams would trade baskets with Jonathon Etter hitting for the Pirates. Pirates 13-6. The Hornets would end their scoring first quarter with a 5 point run to make it a 2 point game 13-11. J Etter would hit a 5 for the Pirates to finish off the quarter scoring. Pirates 16-11 after 1.

BLUFFTON, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO