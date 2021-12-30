ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Debates Next Steps With the Anomaly — Who Goes Rogue? (Recap)

imdb.com
 5 days ago

[Warning: The below contains Major spoilers for Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 7 “…But to Connect.”] The Dma (Dark Matter Anomaly) is a threat to everyone, and therefore representatives from across...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inverse

Jonathan Frakes helps solve Discovery’s oldest Star Trek mystery

Back in 2018, the Trek franchise dropped a curious episode, “Calypso,” as part of its Short Treks anthology series and in doing so, changed the canon of Star Trek: Discovery forever. The USS Discovery, stranded far in the future, is boarded by a refugee named Craft (Aldis Hodge)....
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Adds Emmy-Winning Actress Whose First-Ever TV Role Was on Show's 1st Season

Law & Order is bringing on Emmy-winning actress Camryn Manheim as a series regular for the NBC revival, reports Deadline, premiering Feb. 24 as part of a Law & Order Thursday lineup. The Practice alum actually got her start on Law & Order during its first season three decades ago, making a guest appearance in her first TV role ever, and would go on to appear both in Seasons 3 and 4 as different characters.
TV SERIES
Collider

Jonathan Frakes on Directing ‘Star Trek: Discovery,’ ‘Picard,’ and What It Was Like Seeing ‘Galaxy Quest’ For the First Time

While everyone knows Jonathan Frakes for his work as William T. Riker on Star Trek: The Next Generation, what you might not realize is TNG opened the door to his true love: directing. After paying his dues behind-the-scenes by studying how TNG was made, Frakes assumed a new role in the director's chair for Season 3's "The Offspring." With the success of that episode, Frakes was allowed to direct more episodes of TNG, followed by episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: Voyager. After helming over a dozen episodes between the three series, Frakes landed his first movie: Star Trek: First Contact. From there he directed more movies (including Star Trek: Insurrection) and has spent the last decade and a half helming a number of TV shows including Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Castle, Falling Skies, and many others.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Star Trek's Jonathan Frakes On His Intense Discovery Episode, And How Directing Has Impacted His View Of The Franchise

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Star Trek: Discovery episode “Stormy Weather.” Read at your own risk!. Michael Burnham and the Star Trek: Discovery crew decided to try and get to the bottom of the Dark Matter Anomaly through an excursion into a void and found nothing. Unfortunately for the crew, that “nothing” was actually destroying all matter around them, and the entire ship nearly disintegrated until Michael’s quick thinking saved them from an assured death. It’s a tense episode, despite the fact that the main enemy of the episode is unseen and, to the viewer, literally a black void.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ajala
Person
Anthony Rapp
FanSided

Star Trek: Discovery would be wise to bring back the Kelvans

CBR has a suggestion about Star Trek: Discovery that would be interesting. Star Trek: Discovery has found its legs as a distant-future show. Clear and away from any type of lore that would hamper its storytelling, Discovery is becoming a show whose fanbase is engrossed with its creativity. Discovery is once again exploring this creativity with the space disturbances that are plaguing the galaxy.
TV SERIES
Engadget

'Star Trek: Discovery' finally embraces standalone storytelling in its fourth season

The following contains minor spoilers for season four, episode six of 'Star Trek: Discovery' (and vague discussion of episode seven). There’s a bit of a trend or tradition among Star Trek shows, starting with The Next Generation. Somewhere around season three or four the show finds its way and actually becomes good, if not great. This isn’t a phenomenon limited to Trek, of course, but only Trek has a specific name for it: growing the beard. This is in reference to commanders William Riker and Benjamin Sisko, who both started their respective shows clean-shaven but grew beards around the time The Next Generation and Deep Space Nine got noticeably better. And Discovery might finally be ready to do its own metamorphosis, but instead of a beard it’s a change of format that has fans talking.
TV SERIES
treknews.net

Star Trek: Discovery Episode 406 “Stormy Weather” Review: One Ping Only

Review: Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 6 “Stormy Weather”. Star Trek legend Jonathan Frakes returns to the director’s chair for a Star Trek: Discovery episode that sees the series break open the floodgates on Zora, the ship’s artificial intelligence, as Michael Burnham and crew race to escape a deadly rift left behind by the Dark Matter Anomaly.
TV SERIES
trekcore.com

Win STAR TREK: DISCOVERY’s First Three Seasons on Blu-ray!

As Star Trek: Discovery’s fourth season continues to warp through the 32nd century, we have a chance for three of our readers to bring home the full series to date in a new giveaway from CBS and Paramount Home Entertainment!. From Michael Burnham’s fateful decision that began a war...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Dma
Space.com

'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 4, Episode 6 keeps the tempo up

Warning: Spoilers ahead for "Star Trek: Discovery" Season 4, Episode 6. This latest episode more or less marks the halfway point in this fourth season of "Star Trek: Discovery" and it's hard to tell quite which direction it's going in. Episode 6, entitled "Stormy Weather" also marks the first installment in Season 4 that "Star Trek" alumni Jonathan Frakes has directed and it has his hallmark handprints all over it.
TV SERIES
treknews.net

Star Trek: Discovery to take mid-season break after episode 7, returning in February 2022

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 will go on a 6-week hiatus after episode 7. Star Trek: Discovery will take a mid-season hiatus following next week’s seventh episode of the series’ fourth season. The announcement was made by ViacomCBS and Paramount+ through the official Star Trek social channels on Thursday, following the rollout of episode six on the streaming platform.
TV SERIES
treknews.net

IDW Announces New Star Trek: Discovery Miniseries with ‘Adventures in the 32nd Century’

Star Trek: Discovery – Adventures in the 32nd Century, a new comic book miniseries, coming from IDW Publishing. After leaving this timeline and warping far into the void for over three years, the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery returns to comics with a brand new miniseries. IDW has announced the launch of Star Trek: Discovery – Adventures in the 32nd Century, a four-issue series that will delve deeper into the lives of some of the lesser-explored members of the Discovery crew — beginning with the majestic feline, Grudge.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cats
TechRadar

Star Trek: Discovery’s future tech is now indistinguishable from magic – and that’s a problem

Spoilers for Star Trek: Discovery season 4 follow. Without futuristic technology, there would be no Star Trek. Sure, the innovative stories and famous Kirk/Spock/McCoy axis had something to do with the show’s early popularity. But, if the Enterprise didn’t have transporters, warp drive and subspace communication, its original five-year mission would have floundered before it had even left Spacedock.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy