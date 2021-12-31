ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Mercedes Martinez vs. Deonna Purrazzo, More Set Up For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImpact Wrestling has set a match and a debut for next week’s Impact Wrestling. Mercedes Martinez threw out a challenge to Deonna Purrazzo on tonight’s show. While the match...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Backstage Reaction To Mercedes Martinez Signing With AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, Mercedes Martinez made her return to AEW on the December 29th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite and has signed with the company. During his podcast, Fightful.com’s Sean Ross Sapp talked about the reaction to her being in AEW:. “I haven’t heard of any (heat). I’ve...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Mercedes Martinez Thanks Tony Khan For AEW Return, Thunder Rosa Teases Back-Up

Mercedes Martinez took to Twitter this week to thank AEW President Tony Khan for signing her to a contract. As noted, Wednesday’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT saw Martinez make her return to the company. Martinez interfered in the AEW TBS Title Tournament semi-finals match between Thunder Rosa and Jade Cargill, allowing Cargill to advance to the finals against Ruby Soho next Wednesday. Khan later announced that Martinez had signed with the company. You can click here for our original report on Martinez making her AEW return and being signed.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Seth Rollins’ Net Worth in 2021

Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021 is $9 million. Seth Rollins, which is the under the ring name of Colby Daniel Lopez, is a wrestler who currently works for WWE. He’s one of WWE’s biggest stars, after having held several championships. For this piece, let’s dive into Seth Rollins’ net worth in 2021.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deonna Purrazzo
ESPN

WWE Day 1 results: Brock Lesnar wins WWE championship

As of Saturday afternoon, Brock Lesnar was set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal championship. But as has been the case for much over the past two years, COVID-19 changed things in a hurry, and a positive test for Reigns short-circuited that match. Lesnar was instead placed into the...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Changing Name Of Title Belt

WWE is kicking off the new year in a big way with the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1st, and the stars of NXT will also step into the spotlight when New Year’s Evil airs live on January 4th. North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Cruiserweight Champion Roderick...
WWE
411mania.com

Nia Jax On Her WWE Release, Backstage Reaction To ‘My Hole!’ Line, More

The former Nia Jax did a Q&A on her Instagram account and touched on her release from WWE, the reaction backstage to her infamous “My hole!” line on Raw, and more. Lina Fanene posted the answers to her Instagram Stories and you can see the wrestling-related answers below:
WWE
411mania.com

Highlights of RAW Tag Team Title Match At WWE Day 1 (Pics, Video)

RK-Bro retained the RAW Tag Team Titles at WWE Day 1 in Atlanta, defeating the Street Profits after a back-and-forth match. The champions, Randy Orton and Riddle, had Migos in their corner for the match. Migos would sit at commentary and watch the match. The match itself went back and forth but eventually Orton managed to pin Montez Ford with the RKO.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impact Wrestling#Axs Tv#Combat
411mania.com

Sanders’ AEW Rampage 12.31.21 Review

If it’s Friday it means one thing! I’m Lee Sanders and this is your AEW RAMPAGE recap and review. No plugs this week as I just wish for everyone to be safe and have a fun New Year’s Weekend. Also, Rest In Peace to a legend that gave me, you, our parents, and grandparents laughs for so many decades, Betty White.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Day 1 Results – WWE Title Fatal 5 Way, Becky Lynch Defends, The Migos And RK-Bro, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Day 1 Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. – The 2022 WWE Day 1 Kickoff pre-show opens live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She says the venue is sold out tonight. Braxton is joined on the panel by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. They talk about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns being pulled from the show due to a positive COVID-19 test. Kayla wishes Reigns a speedy recovery. The panel says this is a game changer as Brock Lesnar has been moved to the WWE Title match to make it a Fatal 5 Way, with Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E. They all agree that this is a huge change. The panel plugs tonight’s appearance by rappers The Migos, who provided their “Straightenin” single for tonight’s theme song. The panel goes over the card tonight and we get a video package for The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge.
WWE
411mania.com

Slimmer’s WWE Day 1 Review

Welcome to 411’s WWE Day 1 Report. We are LIVE at State Farm Arena in beautiful Atlanta, Georgia on this New Year’s Day. We have late-breaking news that Roman Reigns has tested positive for COVID-19, so Brock Lesnar has been added to the WWE Championship match main event. Tonight’s PPV Kickoff Show on Peacock & WWE Network panelists are Kayla Braxton, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by running down the entire card and then head to a video package for Edge vs. The Miz. Next up is a video package for Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan followed by a backstage interview with the New Day. King Woods issues a proclamation that he and Sir Kofi will defeat the Usos to once again become the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. We head to a video package for Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss and then get ready for the Kickoff Show match.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Superstar Pulled From Match After Breaking Nose At Day 1 PPV

Today is the first day of 2022, and the stars of WWE are kicking the year off in a big way at the Day 1 pay-per-view. The action got started on the kickoff show with a tag team match which saw Cesaro and Ricochet team up to face Sheamus and Ridge Holland, but unfortunately for Holland he had to be pulled from the match.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Edge Defeats The Miz At WWE Day 1, Beth Phoenix Makes Surprise Appearance (Pics, Video)

Edge defeated The Miz at WWE Day 1, with his wife Beth Phoenix coming out to keep Maryse from interfering on Miz’s behalf. The match went around twenty minutes and it looked like Maryse might help Miz win, but Phoenix came out to chase her off. The Miz was then distracted, which allowed Edge to get him and hit him with a spear for the pin. You can follow along with our Day 1 coverage here.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Announces Injury to Drew McIntyre at Day 1

WWE has announced that Drew McIntyre suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions after being attacked by Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss backstage following his win over Moss at WWE Day 1. “INJURY UPDATE: @DMcIntyreWWE suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions. Upon further evaluation by medical staff...
WWE
411mania.com

Dudley Boys Comment on Usos Using 3D at WWE Day 1

The Usos busted out the 3D at WWE Day 1, and the Dudley Boys took to social media to comment on their finisher appearing at the show. Saturday’s PPV saw the Usos defeat the New Day to retain their Smackdown Tag Team Championships, pinning Kingston after using the 3D which was referred to as the 1D (as in the One and Done).
WWE
411mania.com

Kevin Owens on How He Walked Away a Winner at WWE Day 1

– While Kevin Owens came up short in the 5-Way WWE Championship match at WWE Day 1, he explained in response to a fan on Twitter how he really walked away winner in the match. You can view his comments below. When asked by a fan if he won at...
WWE
411mania.com

Thunder Rosa Says She Needs Backup In AEW

On Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Mercedes Martinez made her AEW return by helping Jade Cargill win a match against Thunder Rosa. The two attacked Rosa after the match before Ruby Soho made the save. In spite of this, Thunder Rosa still believes she needs some backup in the company.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy