ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Metaverse Music Apps

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVerses is an interactive metaverse music app that promises to give users control over every aspect of the music they listen to. The metaverse invites users...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gadget Flow

Mcintosh RS250 wireless loudspeaker solution streams music from your favorite music apps

Listen to music the easy way with the Mcintosh RS250 wireless loudspeaker solution. Compatible with various apps, effortlessly stream music from your smart device without a dedicated app or the fuss. Instead, control the music directly from your favorite streaming app. Moreover, this wireless loudspeaker solution, which supports Spotify, Chromecast, TIDAL, Connect, AirPlay 2, and more, offers 650 watts of power delivered to two 4″ by 6″ woofers, two 3/4″ tweeters, and four 2″ midranges. So you can experience immersive sound in the comfort of your own home. Furthermore, the Mcintosh RS250 features a woofer enclosure to minimize distortion. You can even connect it to your TV to enhance the audio quality, thanks to the various inputs. Finally, it also offers non-streaming music options with a 1.4″ headphone jack, connection to digital sources like CD players, and more.
ELECTRONICS
The Press

Patient app

Balto Rx Launches the First Ever Pharmacist Video Consultation Feature. LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Balto Rx, a patient-centric home delivery system for medical prescriptions, is proud to announce that they have launched the first-ever pharmacist video consultation feature on a prescription delivery platform. This new feature now allows patients to directly video call their pharmacist to learn more about their prescriptions after having them delivered straight to their homes.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apps#Music Appreciation#Verses#Metaverse#Smart Phone#Samsung C Lab Outside
TrendHunter.com

Background Noise-Reducing Apps

'Krisp' is an audio software startup that has debuted its flagship noise-reducing app, Krisp. Krisp is a free downloadable application that will enhance vocal clarity on any compatible Mac or Windows software application, such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams. Krisp uses an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm to reduce, and often...
TECHNOLOGY
bitcoinist.com

Phemex and Its Vision for Metaverse

Phemex is a full-service crypto exchange platform that doesn’t let its users down. Since its launch in 2019, Phemex’s crypto exchange platform has become synonymous with low fees, high-rated, feature-rich, mobile compatible, and high leverage trading. With consistent market growth, Phemex managed to reach several milestones on its path and recently celebrated its 2nd anniversary in November. Although chosen mostly by U.S-based crypto traders, Phemex accepts users all across the nation and offers them a simple fee structure.
MARKETS
NBC Miami

How the Metaverse Won Christmas

Meta, Facebook's parent company, had the most popular app in Apple's App Store on Christmas: the Oculus VR app. It's a sign Meta's virtual reality headset was one of the most popular technology gifts over the holidays. This gives Meta more opportunity to show customers the possibilities of its vision...
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Collaborative Music Platforms

One of the many Samsung C-Lab projects that will be on display at CES 2022 is ZamStar, a platform for learning music with a guitar and an app. This platform is engineered to make learning and collaborating easier, especially with the beginner-friendly ZamString guitar with LED lights that sync with the songs that are being learned.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Music
adafruit.com

PyLeap App Available in the App Store

PyLeap is one of our newest apps for iOS and iPadOS. It allows you to collect complete projects from the Adafruit Learn System, and transfer them directly to your Circuit playground Bluefruit without opening a code editor or connecting to a computer. Upload projects to your Circuit Playground Bluefruit like...
CELL PHONES
investing.com

Baidu metaverse app would take 6 years for a full launch, VP says

The Chinese internet giant Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) doesn’t expect to fully launch its XiRang metaverse app soon despite the app’s initial debut was scheduled for Monday, according to a senior executive. Baidu vice president Ma Jie believes that it is still a “negative six” years to a full launch...
CELL PHONES
investing.com

Metaverse App Oculus Ranks #1 on App Store and Google Play

Oculus VR headsets were one of the most popular Christmas gifts of 2021, as the virtual reality app ranked first on the App Store and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Play during the holiday weekend. The VR headset company is part of Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms. The latest Oculus Quest 2 is the...
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Professional-Grade Gimbals

'Zhiyun,' the China-based manufacturer of professional camera peripherals, has debuted the 'Zhiyun Smooth 5,' a multipurpose gimbal for videographers. The Zhiyun Smooth 5 features a fully rotatable gimbal controlled by buttons on the handle or by a smartphone app. The companion app for the gimbal is 'ZY Cami,' which costs an annual subscription, but the first year is included in a bundle with the Zhiyun Smooth 5 for 50 extra dollars, alongside other added perks such as a carrying case and fill lights.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

AI Screen Time Companions

One of the four Samsung C-Lab Inside projects that will be exhibited at CES 2022 is Piloto, an artificial intelligence solution that helps kids develop healthy habits around smartphone use. Described as a "pedagogical AI mobile application that assists kids to explore [the] digital world more safely," Piloto helps kids to develop the skill of self-regulation.
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Proactive Tracker Detection Apps

Apple has launched a new tracker detection app, designed for the Android platforms, that is designed to make it possible for users to thwart possible attempts at nefarious surveillance through the identification of trackers in the vicinity. The app allows users to conduct scans to detect AirTag and other physical...
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

AI-Driven Pet Apps

Petnow is an AI-based pet biometric recognition solution and it introduces a new way to identify dogs based on the unique patterns of their noses. The biometric solution for dog identification taps into the power of deep neural networks and it has the potential to save owners time and money, especially in the case that a pet becomes lost.
PETS
TrendHunter.com

Cost-Effective Chinese Phones

The China-based consumer technology manufacturer 'Xiaomi' has unveiled its newest 'Xiaomi 12' line of phones for the end of 2021. The Xiaomi 11, 11T and 11T pro received international success over the past year due to the high quality of the phones and the affordable prices. Similar to 'OnePlus,' Xiaomi delivers phones that rival Samsung and Google's flagship phone specifications at a fraction of the cost.
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Relaxing Media Chairs

The LG Display Media Chair is coming to CES 2022 and it is a new concept that combines a comfortable recliner with a 55-inch OLED TV display. With a curvature radius of 1,500R (the optimal angle for the user,) the screen shares an immersive and relaxing way to take in powerful built-in sound technology Cinematic Sound OLED (CSO.) This gives the screen the ability to vibrate to make its own sound without the need for external speakers.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Chic Sound Isolation Earbuds

The SuperEQ Q2 Pro hybrid ANC headphones are an optimized audio accessory for avid music enthusiasts that will provide them with a way to enjoy premium feedback that meets their specific needs in a range of scenarios. The earbuds maintain a compact design that will fit snuggly into the ears, and offer access to three control modes including noise canceling, noise canceling off and ambient sound. Each of these will deliver just the right kind of listening experience, depending on the situational needs of the user.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy