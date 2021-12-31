ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Journey, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Duran Duran among stars performing on NYE specials

By Syndicated Content
jack1065.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of many New Year’s Eve concerts and events, but you’ll still be able to see some of your favorite artists performing Friday night on select TV specials. Among the veteran stars who will be featured performing to help...

jack1065.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Jack Harlow, Saweetie, 24kGoldn & More Tapped For NBC’s NYE Special

Jack Harlow, Saweetie, 24kGoldn and Kitty Ca$h welcome in 2022 for NBC. Some of hip-hop’s hottest stars are set to perform during Miley Cyrus and comedian Pete Davidson’s New Year’s Eve special. NBC’s Miley’s New Years Eve Party is set to boast performances by Jack Harlow, Saweetie, 24kGoldn and Kitty Ca$h.
CELEBRITIES
kiss951.com

Who Will Perform At Miley Cyrus And Pete Davidson’s NYE Special?

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson have teamed up to ring in 2022 for NBC‘s New Year’s Eve special, bringing the party to Miami, Florida. Cyrus, 29, recently announced the lineup of performances for the Miami show, promising a star-studded group of artists to help fans celebrate the new year. The special officially marks the end of Carson Daly’s reign as NBC’s New Year’s Eve host for the past 16 years.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Miley Cyrus to Ring in the New Year With Saweetie, Jack Harlow, Billie Joe Armstrong

Your New Year’s Eve plans may be up in the air — but you’re not a celebrity hosting a New Year’s Eve special on network TV. As for Miley Cyrus, who’s hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with Pete Davidson? She’ll be ringing in 2022 with Saweetie, Jack Harlow, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Brandi Carlile, Anitta, 24kGoldn, and Kitty Ca$h, NBC has announced. The special premieres live from Miami at 10:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock, continuing through 12:30 a.m. on January 1. The guest lineup comes a day after Miami’s Jingle Ball tour stop was canceled “due to the increased transmission of the new COVID-19 variant.” An NBC representative had “no update to share at this time” regarding COVID-19 precautions for Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party amid the Omicron wave, including whether the special would have a live audience.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Floor8

Miley Cyrus shines while covering Dolly Parton's Jolene with little sis Noah Cyrus during star-studded NYE special

Miley Cyrus brought out her little sister Noah Cyrus during the star-studded New Year's Eve Party she co-hosted with Pete Davidson in Miami, Florida on Friday. The 29-year-old singer and former Dinsey star introduced the 21-year-old to the stage as her "baby sister" before performing a duet of her godmother, Dolly Parton's hit tune Jolene, but with a modern remix. For the performance, Miley Cyrus slipped into a glitzy silver fringed jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and silky collar. The flashy jumpsuit was cinched at the waist with a junky belt, to give the Wrecking Ball singer the illusion of curves.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Macklemore
Person
Billie Joe Armstrong
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Ryan Lewis
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Karol G
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Patti Labelle
Person
Daddy Yankee
CinemaBlend

After Kanye West Buys House Across The Street From Kim Kardashian, Her Family Allegedly Has Thoughts

Kanye West has been outspoken about wanting to win back estranged wife Kim Kardashian, especially after she went public with her purported relationship with Pete Davidson and despite the fact that she filed paperwork to move ahead with the divorce. His latest decision — purchasing a home across the street from Kardashian — caused the world to raise a collective eyebrow at the eccentric rapper, and it looks like we weren’t alone. The Kardashian family apparently had some thoughts about West’s big purchase.
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Colombian#Ajr#Onerepublic#French#Cnn#Earth Wind Fire#Abc Audio
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
thesource.com

Candace Parker Reveals She and Her Wife Anna Petrakova are Expecting a Baby

2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa. Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got...
YOGA
Outsider.com

Carol Burnett Remembers Betty White Nailing the ‘Risqué Humor’ on ‘The Carol Burnett Show’

Comedy icon Carol Burnett reflected on Betty White’s ability to walk onto The Carol Burnett Show and nail any sketch she starred in. “She’d come on my show, and if there was a tinge of risqué humor in one of our sketches, she’d roll with it and make it even funnier and add a little wink to show that she was thinking of something sexy,” Burnett told People in celebration of White’s 100th birthday. “She’s not a stand-up. She’s not a jokester. It’s the way she can twist a line to get a laugh.”
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Madonna's daughter Lourdes looks identical to famous mum in unearthed school photos

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon is often compared to her famous mum, and their resemblance is uncanny in unearthed photos of the singer during her time at high school. The pop sensation – who is renowned for her blonde hair – looked almost unrecognisable as a brunette in pictures from her year book, which have been colourised by MyHeritage.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks dies at the age of 23

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks has died at the age of 23. The singer's mother, Jodi Hicks, confirmed the news on Facebook. Local police officers have alleged her cause of death is a suspected drug overdose. She was found by a friend in a home in Liberty, South Carolina.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy