Public Weighs in on New Pennsylvania Legislative Maps; So Far, They Don’t Like What They See

By Sam Dunklau
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolicymakers in charge of the state's redistricting process are getting...

Hunter/13
2d ago

Did they turn these “map designers” lose with a box of crayons and markers? Let’s get real here people. This should be done by a panel made up of both parties represented, and add some non political PA voters.

James Montenegro
2d ago

We need to in reality reduce the amount of legislators and the size of government.

