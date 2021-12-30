ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Is Dry January Actually Good for You?

By Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
Woodlands Online& LLC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to everything we see on social media, there's no better time for "self-improvement" than the month of January. New year, new you — am I right?. In fact, those first 31 days of each year seem to be when we are most gung-ho about actually doing all of the things...

www.woodlandsonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Well+Good

‘I’m a Urologist, and These Are the Foods and Drinks That Make You Pee More Frequently’

There are moments in life—say when you’re pregnant, of a certain age, or just set a goal for yourself to double your water intake—when peeing like, all the time, is inevitable. But even in those stages of life there are things that can be done to mitigate bathroom runs. In fact, no matter your age or gender there are specific foods and drinks that will, if consumed plentifully, make you feel like you have to pee roughly a thousand times a day.
HEALTH
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Hep

How much alcohol can I safely drink?

The evidence is clear: Drinking alcohol is associated with a host of health problems, including liver disease and cancer. Public health guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and others allow for moderate alcohol consumption, but experts emphasize that this level of drinking is lower risk—not necessarily “safe.”
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liver Cancer#Dry January#Alcohol Consumption#Alcohol Content
belmarrahealth.com

Does Red Wine Really Lower Blood Pressure?

Hey, if you can lower blood pressure and improve your heart health with red wine, why not drink up over the holidays, right?. Red wine’s effect on circulation, vein and artery health, and overall heart health can be overblown. And why wouldn’t they be? It essentially serves as an excuse to do something a lot of people enjoy.
DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason You're Seeing Less Diet Soda In Stores

When Royal Crown Cola debuted Diet-Rite Cola in 1958, the company marketed it toward diabetics (via Our Everyday Life). However, as Diet-Rite Cola quickly became one of the nation's best selling sodas, companies like Pepsi and Coca-Cola began noticing that most consumers were actually not diabetics, but dieters, and quickly invented their own comparable products to compete in the diet soda market (via Fast Company). Fast forward to 2021 and CNN has recently reported that diet sodas are an increasingly scarce find in retailers, and have instead been replaced with soft drinks labeled as "zero sugar" — indeed, sodas like Canada Dry, 7Up, A&W, and Sunkist have all rebranded from "diet" to "zero sugar." But why make such a seemingly small switch-up? It's all a marketing strategy aimed toward younger generations, including Millennials and Generation Zers. Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Beverages North America Greg Lyons chimed in on the topic, stating, "Younger people just don't like the word 'diet.'"
FOOD & DRINKS
Insider

How much alcohol you have to drink before it weakens your immune system

This article was medically reviewed by Scott Kaiser, MD, a board-certified family medicine physician and geriatrician at Providence Saint John's Health Center. Alcohol does weaken the immune system, when consumed excessively. One to two drinks a day is generally considered safe, and likely doesn't weaken the immune system significantly. You...
DRINKS
flaglerlive.com

How to Make Dry January a Success

Dry January, the campaign led by Alcohol Change UK that challenges people to get through January without alcohol, is now in its tenth year. In that time it has grown from 4,000 people signing up in 2013 to over 130,000 last year – although it’s likely that a far greater number take part without formally registering.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
themanual.com

The Ultimate Guide to Dry January Survival

When the New Year rolls around, many people see it as a perfect time to reset and refresh. Particularly after the richness and festive meals during the holidays, many people set a New Year’s Resolution to start eating healthier and exercising regularly, for example. The holidays are also a time where many of us enjoy our fair share of alcoholic beverages. Between holiday parties, happy hours, and social drinking, spiked eggnog, festive cocktails, Christmas wines, and throwing back some craft beers while spending time off from work with family and friends, you may be feeling like your liver needs a bit of a break. Dry January was designed for exactly this purpose — to encourage people to abstain from alcohol for the entire month, with the goal of restoring both your physical health and your healthy relationship with alcohol.
DRINKS
West Central Tribune

Health Fusion: Drying out in January and beyond

A lot of people drink more than they normally do during the holiday season. Between the wines, seasonal beers, festive mixed drinks and party punches, it's no wonder people might go a little overboard. But after New Year's Day, when it's time to get back into a normal routine, some people decide it's also time to dry out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Telegraph

Dry January? After the year we've all had, you must be joking

Even in the best of times, I’ve never been much of a fan of Dry January, despite it becoming so fashionable of late. But this year in particular, giving up drink altogether feels to me like the very last thing we need. Thanks to Covid, we have so far...
DRINKS
westmilfordmessenger.com

Community Survey: Are you doing ‘Dry January’ this year?

The holiday season is quickly coming to a close. And for some, that means a fresh start by participating in “Dry January,” a challenge to consume no alcohol for the entire month. Some do it to “detox” after all of the indulging, imbibing, and holiday cheers-ing that goes...
LIFESTYLE
WFAA

Tips for making it through 'Dry January'

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — For many of us, the time from Thanksgiving to the New Year brings a little overindulgence. More parties, more desserts, more drinks. That's okay for a month, but not ok if those things start to become a habit or vice. That's why some people are taking a break with 'Dry January.'
RIVERVIEW, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy