Manville defeats Somerset Tech - Boys basketball recap

One look on the New Providence bench on Sunday, and you could see two things stand out. For one, the Pioneers were without coach Cap Pazdera roaming the sideline as he is currently recovering from COVID. The second thing is that New Providence had just one player available to come off the bench as three players were out, leaving the Pioneers with just six players for a game against Hudson Catholic.

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO