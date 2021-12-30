TOWN COUNCIL MEETING DATE ADJUSTMENT FROM JANUARY 3RD TO JANUARY 10TH

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver City Council is going virtual until further notice to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. There will be links provided so the public can observe city council meetings, take part in public comment and public hearings. (credit: CBS) “The public and city employees are our greatest concern during this surge of the Omicron variant,” said Council President Stacie Gilmore in a statement. “The virtual format will allow full public participation while providing everyone the most safety from exposure during the pandemic.” Rising cases of COVID-19 and the emergence of the Omicron variant have led the city council to make the decision to go virtual. “Council has developed a truly adaptable and inclusive meeting model that allows us to meet our obligation to keep moving city business forward, be accessible to community, and ensure language access,” said Council President Pro Tem Jamie Torres in a statement. “We look forward to city personnel and community continuing to participate virtually and in doing so, stay safe.” For links to the meetings and to sign up for public participation, visit www.denvergov.org/CouncilPublicInput.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 HOURS AGO