ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

TOWN COUNCIL MEETING DATE ADJUSTMENT FROM JANUARY 3RD TO JANUARY 10TH

mountairymd.gov
 5 days ago

TOWN COUNCIL MEETING DATE ADJUSTMENT FROM JANUARY 3RD TO JANUARY 10TH. Council President Poirier and I have agreed that the Town Council Meeting, set for January 3rd, should be moved to January 10th. We have also...

mountairymd.gov

Comments / 0

Related
fortwright.com

Council Meeting Cancelled - January 5th

TO: All City Council Members and Interested Parties. In light of the current situation involving the COVID-19 Pandemic and in an effort to slow the spread the City of Fort Wright will not be holding our regularly scheduled City Council Meeting on Wednesday, January 5th, 2022. Our next City Council Meeting is anticipated to be held on Wednesday, January 19th, 2022, at 6 pm.
FORT WRIGHT, KY
charlottesville.org

City Council Meeting Rescheduled for Wednesday, January 5th

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - Due to ongoing power outages caused by inclement weather, the City Council Meeting scheduled for Monday, January 3, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. has been rescheduled. The meeting will now be held Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. Charlottesville Vice Mayor Sena Magill stresses that this rescheduling...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Town Meeting#Mount Airy#Town Council#The Town Council Meeting#Town Staff#Town Hall
edgecombecountync.gov

Notice for January 3rd Commissioners Meeting

The January 3, 2022 regular meeting of the Edgecombe County Board of Commissioners will be held in the Carmon Auditorium, located on the 1st floor of the County Administration Building at 201 St. Andrew St., Tarboro, NC 27886. In light of the County’s State of Emergency regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic, this meeting will be limited to no more than 20 participants in person, not including staff and scheduled guests.
TARBORO, NC
scotteblog.com

Howard County Council to Vote on Override of County Executive’s Veto of CB78-2021 during next Legislative Session on January 3rd

The following information is via press release from Howard County Councilmember Liz Walsh (District 1) on December 30th:. During the County Council’s last legislative session on December 6, 2021, four of its five members voted to protect more “Big Trees” from new development by lowering one measure of those eligible for highest-priority conservation, from thirty-inches’ diameter to twenty-four. CB78-2021’s veto-proof majority included Council Chair Dr. Opel Jones (D2), Vice Chair Christiana Rigby (D3), Councilwoman Deb Jung (D4) and me, bill sponsor Councilwoman Liz Walsh (D1). I earnestly thank my colleagues for their votes in support of stronger forest conservation in Howard County.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
townofelon.com

Board of Aldermen Agenda Session Meeting – Monday, January 3rd at 6pm – Cancelled

The Mayor and Board of Aldermen will hold their agenda session meeting on Monday, January 3rd at 6pm. This meeting will be in person and online through Zoom. To register to attend the meeting online, click here. Once you register you will receive a link to attend the meeting. To view the agenda for the meeting, please visit the Board of Aldermen Agendas and Minutes page. If you have questions or would like to address the Board of Aldermen during the public comments segment of the agenda, please contact DiAnne Enoch, Town Clerk, at denoch@elon.gov or call her at 336.584.3601 by Monday at Noon so she can ensure your ability to participate.
POLITICS
pelicanpostonline.com

Parish Council must elect its Chairperson for 2022 at first January meeting

On January 6 Ascension’s Parish Council will elect one of its membership to the chair. If the rumblings are true, a change in leadership is in the offing as Councilwoman Teri Casso is rumored to be giving up the chair after three years. Council machinations since Inauguration Day 2020 having infuriated much of Ascension’s citizenry, Casso having publicly stated (and confirmed to your writer) that she will not seek a fourth term in office, it makes political sense for her colleagues to pursue a different course as the District 8 representative has walked the body into more than a few buzz-saws.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Redding Record Searchlight

Sparked by Moty’s election as chair, supervisors meeting gets raucous again, board takes recess

Supervisor Leonard Moty, who is facing a recall election in less than a month, was elected chairman of the Shasta County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. The 3-2 vote sparked an emotional and at times raucous meeting as supervisors for the second year in a row bucked tradition by not following the board's order of succession and instead picking Moty to lead. ...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
SignalsAZ

A Message from Prescott Mayor Goode-January 3rd

Prescott Mayor Phil Goode discussed several topics in his updates on Facebook providing important information for the residents of Prescott, Arizona. Here are some of the things I’ll be mentioning today:. Prescott Weather. Prescott Public Library – Ask James: Drop-In Tech Help. Prescott Center for the Arts. Arizona...
PRESCOTT, AZ
westonwi.gov

Notice of Public Hearing - Monday, January 10th, at 6PM

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held before the Village of Weston Plan Commission, at 6:00 p.m., or shortly thereafter, on Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Weston Municipal Center, 5500 Schofield Ave, Weston, WI 54476, to take testimony relative to the following:. Project #20210439 Dan...
WESTON, WI
CBS Denver

Denver City Council Goes Virtual To Help Prevent Spread Of COVID

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver City Council is going virtual until further notice to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. There will be links provided so the public can observe city council meetings, take part in public comment and public hearings. (credit: CBS) “The public and city employees are our greatest concern during this surge of the Omicron variant,” said Council President Stacie Gilmore in a statement. “The virtual format will allow full public participation while providing everyone the most safety from exposure during the pandemic.” Rising cases of COVID-19 and the emergence of the Omicron variant have led the city council to make the decision to go virtual. “Council has developed a truly adaptable and inclusive meeting model that allows us to meet our obligation to keep moving city business forward, be accessible to community, and ensure language access,” said Council President Pro Tem Jamie Torres in a statement. “We look forward to city personnel and community continuing to participate virtually and in doing so, stay safe.” For links to the meetings and to sign up for public participation, visit www.denvergov.org/CouncilPublicInput.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

Loud Sirens From Protesters Disrupt Swearing-In Ceremony At Boston City Hall

BOSTON (CBS) — Protesters interrupted Boston Mayor Michelle Wu during a swearing-in ceremony for City Council members at City Hall on Monday. The protesters used loud sirens throughout the ceremony. Wu has been targeted by protesters for the vaccine mandate that she has imposed on all city workers. The ceremony was held outside because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.  
BOSTON, MA
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Council votes to extend state of emergency, Councilman Julian Jones reelected as chairman

TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Council on Monday evening voted to extend its state of emergency until February 7th.  The council voted 6-1 in favor of the extension, with Seventh District Councilman Todd Crandell, a Republican, being the sole representative opposed to the measure. County Executive Olszewski declared the local state of emergency last week in response to rising COVID-19 metrics … Continue reading "Baltimore County Council votes to extend state of emergency, Councilman Julian Jones reelected as chairman" The post Baltimore County Council votes to extend state of emergency, Councilman Julian Jones reelected as chairman appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
WCVB

Protesters shout over swearing-in of Boston City Council

BOSTON — New and returning members of the Boston City Council took their oath Monday during a ceremony held outdoors because of COVID-19 concerns. As they participated in the ceremony, which is required by the City Charter, a small crowd of protesters shouted their opposition to the pandemic-related policies recently established by Mayor Michelle Wu.
BOSTON, MA
Faribault Daily News

Proposed reorganization would improve county services

A proposal to combine Rice County’s Social Services and Community Corrections departments would allow for greater collaboration and efficiencies, and would better serve residents requiring services and save money over time. The plan, which includes three possible options, was presented Tuesday to the Board of Commissioners by County Administrator Sara Folsted, Social Services Director Mark Shaw and Community Corrections Director Rick Gieseke, and came about after longtime director Shaw announced his January retirement and following months of discussion and research. ...
RICE COUNTY, MN
desoto.tx.us

January 3rd DeSoto Service Update

Some DeSoto residents are experiencing trash and/or recycling delays with Republic Services collection. Republic is continuing to experience higher waste volumes from the holidays and also staffing shortages due to COVID-19. To assist with ongoing collection efforts please contact the City’s Action Center at (972) 230-9600 to report larger than...
DESOTO, TX
county10.com

Today in the 10 |January 3rd, 2022

The County 10 Podcast: Teton Therapy, Wind River Parkinson’s Group partner up for Power Punch Parkinson’s program. Sinks Canyon Therapies is hiring Speech/Language pathologist(s)- Full or Part time. Sinks Canyon Therapies is hiring a Physical Therapist and Occupational Therapist. Homestead Assisted Living – Cook – Riverton.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy