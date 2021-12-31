ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, GA

Man riding his bicycle hit and killed by car in Smyrna

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Pedestrian hit in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Ga. — Police are investigating a deadly accident involving a bicyclist in Cobb County.

The accident happened before 9 p.m. on Windy Hill Road at Village Parkway.

Smyrna police confirmed the bicyclist died at the scene. Spokesman Lt. Louis Defense said the victim, who has not been identified, was in his 50s.

The investigation shut down traffic for several hours overnight. The driver stayed on the scene, according to police.

Defense asked all pedestrians and motorists to use extra caution.

“Roads are extremely slick. We ask our pedestrians and motorists to be mindful of each other and take extra safety precautions,” he said.

Argument over faster car leads to fatal shooting in Missouri

OVERLAND, Mo. — A Missouri man is accused of fatally shooting another man after they argued over who had a faster car, authorities said. Deonte M. Robinson, 23, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, KTVI-TV reported. Robinson is accused of fatally shooting Sean Waldon, who was getting into a vehicle with his family.
