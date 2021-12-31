Man riding his bicycle hit and killed by car in Smyrna

Pedestrian hit in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Ga. — Police are investigating a deadly accident involving a bicyclist in Cobb County.

The accident happened before 9 p.m. on Windy Hill Road at Village Parkway.

Smyrna police confirmed the bicyclist died at the scene. Spokesman Lt. Louis Defense said the victim, who has not been identified, was in his 50s.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The investigation shut down traffic for several hours overnight. The driver stayed on the scene, according to police.

Defense asked all pedestrians and motorists to use extra caution.

“Roads are extremely slick. We ask our pedestrians and motorists to be mindful of each other and take extra safety precautions,” he said.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2021 Cox Media Group