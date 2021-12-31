Lyndhurst defeats Saddle Brook - Girls basketball recap
Francesca Castagnetti’s nine points and a big fourth-quarter helped Lyndhurst squeak out a 42-41 win against Saddle Brook on the final day of the William Masopust Jr. Classic, a...www.nj.com
Francesca Castagnetti’s nine points and a big fourth-quarter helped Lyndhurst squeak out a 42-41 win against Saddle Brook on the final day of the William Masopust Jr. Classic, a...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0