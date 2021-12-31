Old Tappan defeats Oak Knoll - Girls basketball recap
Mackenzie Ward (14) and Ashley Belous (12) combined for 26 points as Old Tappan defeated Oak Knoll 49-38 on the final day of the Cougar Classic, a round...www.nj.com
Mackenzie Ward (14) and Ashley Belous (12) combined for 26 points as Old Tappan defeated Oak Knoll 49-38 on the final day of the Cougar Classic, a round...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0