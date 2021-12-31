Nuggets' Rayjon Tucker: Signs with Nuggets

The Houston Rockets dropped their sixth consecutive game Friday, falling to the shorthanded Miami Heat in what was the latest in a string of poor defensive performances. The Rockets' 120-110 loss featured a first half in which Miami shot 56.8% overall while making 11 of 18 3-pointers. And down the stretch, while they tried to continue a comeback that had erased 20 points off what was once a 25-point deficit, the Rockets could not defend Heat forward Jimmy Butler without fouling, sending him to the charity stripe 11 times as part of his 37-point effort.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO