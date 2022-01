NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The start of the spring semester will be online for Illinois State University. Announced Tuesday, Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy cites an abundance of caution amid the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 as the reason to bring the first two weeks of the semester online -- between January 10-21, though some exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis for a small number of specific courses.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO