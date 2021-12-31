ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sanction Hit Huawei Says Revenues Down 29 Percent This Year

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chinese telecom giant Huawei said on Friday its annual revenue had fallen by nearly a third from the previous year, as it continued to be weighed down by US sanctions that have hit its smartphone sales. Huawei has been caught in the crossfire of a US-China trade and technology...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Troubled Evergrande suspends share trading again

Embattled Chinese developer giant Evergrande announced Monday it was once again suspending trading of its shares in Hong Kong ahead of an announcement. The country's property firms have struggled in the wake of Beijing's drive to curb excessive debt in the real estate sector as well as rampant consumer speculation. Drowning in $300 billion in liabilities, Evergrande has struggled to repay bondholders and investors after Beijing's crackdown suddenly turned off the liquidity taps. "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00am on 3 January 2022 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information," the group said in a short statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
MARKETS
gizmochina.com

Huawei HarmonyOS 3.0 tipped to officially release in July this year

It’s been a few years since Huawei launched its own operating system named HarmonyOS (aka HongMeng OS in China) soon after the Chinese giant was barred by the United States government from using Google’s Android as well as other technologies made in America. Ever since launching HarmonyOS, the...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ren Zhengfei
Person
Meng Wanzhou
Person
Donald Trump
AFP

Third Hong Kong news company shutters as media fears grow

Journalists from Hong Kong's CitizenNews decried plummeting press freedoms as they shut down Monday, saying they no longer felt safe to publish after a rival outlet's staff were arrested for "sedition". One of the most popular online news outlets in Hong Kong with more than 800,000 social media followers, CitizenNews is the third media outlet to shutter as Beijing oversees a sweeping crackdown on dissent. The crowdfunded non-partisan platform, founded in 2017 by a group of veteran journalists, made its shock closure announcement on Sunday and said its website would stop updating from midnight Tuesday. On their final day operating, reporters made clear their decision was fuelled by fears caused by a police raid last week on Stand News.
ECONOMY
AFP

AT&T and Verizon rebuff US request for new 5G delay

US telecom giants AT&T and Verizon on Sunday sharply rebuffed a request from US authorities to again postpone their rollout of 5G networks to allow more study of possible interference with flight safety equipment. The US introduction of the high-speed mobile broadband technology had been set for December 5, but was delayed to January 5 after aerospace giants Airbus and Boeing raised concerns that the new system might interfere with the devices planes use to measure altitude. US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Steve Dickson, asked for the latest delay in a letter sent Friday to AT&T and Verizon. After studying the request, the two telecom operators bluntly turned it down.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huawei Devices#Politics#Yuan#Chinese
mobilesyrup.com

Huawei reports steep revenue decline

Chinese telecom giant, Huawei, expects revenue to decline by 30 percent for 2021, Reuters reports. The number came from numerous factors, including a list of U.S. sanctions that limit the company’s presence in the country. The news came from a letter rotating chairman Guo Ping shared with employees. Challenges...
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

U.S. Restrictions Push Huawei’s Revenue Down by Nearly a Third

HONG KONG—Huawei Technologies Co. said revenue dropped by nearly a third in 2021, as the effects of U.S. export restrictions hammered the Chinese tech giant’s main business lines. Huawei’s revenue fell 29% to 634 billion yuan, or about $99 billion, for the year, the company said, an unusual...
BUSINESS
investing.com

China's Huawei says 2021 revenues down almost 30%, sees challenges ahead

BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, battered by U.S. sanctions, expects 2021 revenue to have declined nearly 30% and predicted continued challenges in the New Year. Revenue for the year is expected to be 634 billion yuan ($99.48 billion), rotating chairman Guo Ping said in a...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Huawei expects 29% drop in 2021 revenues

Huawei expects 2021 revenue of $99.48 billion, 28.9% down on 2020. In a letter to employees, rotating chairman Guo Ping blamed “an unpredictable business environment, the politicisation of technology, and a growing deglobalisation movement.”. US sanctions have denied Huawei acess to leading edge ICs, Android and the US telecoms...
MARKETS
Marietta Daily Journal

Airlines ask FCC to delay 5G wireless rollout in emergency bid

The top airlines trade group filed an emergency request with the Federal Communications Commission Thursday asking for a delay in the rollout of new 5G wireless service near airports that it says threatens to disrupt flights. Airlines for America, which represents the 10 major U.S. passenger and cargo airlines, said...
ECONOMY
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global GPON Technology Market Application Research Report 2022 Research, Insights & Revenue Share By || Huawei, Nokia, ZTE

Global GPON Technology market looks into a report for investigation of the GPON Technology marketplace showing the most recent situation in the market. It anticipates the market development in the up and coming years. The report evaluates different perspectives deciding the market extensions and additionally the volume of the GPON Technology market. It features the aggressive business foundation of the GPON Technology industry overview alongside the synopsis of the overall GPON Technology market players.
MARKETS
Axios

Chinese sanctions hit Lithuania

The Chinese government is demanding that multinational firms cut ties with Lithuania or else lose access to China's markets, after the Baltic state allowed Taiwan to open an unofficial representative's office there. Why it matters: Beijing is beginning to implement a de facto sanctions regime to enforce its geopolitical interests...
FOREIGN POLICY
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
68K+
Followers
30K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy