The Blueprint We Didn’t Know We Needed: 7 Lessons “Insecure”

When "Insecure" premiered on HBO back in 2016, Issa Dee, Molly Carter and the rest of their cohort were a bunch of millennials who, to put it mildly, didn't have their stuff together. They were stuck in unhappy relationships, jobs and/or friendships and didn't have a clue how to make better choices for themselves. After five hella messy seasons, we're bidding farewell to "Insecure." Only now, these characters have finally seen growth. But how much growth has there been really? I'm Aisha Harris, and today we're talking about "Insecure," including the series finale, on POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR from NPR.
