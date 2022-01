The discussion around Katharine McPhee’s post-baby body is not going to die any time soon. After her husband, David Foster, got roasted for the way he complimented his wife, his adult daughters, Sara and Erin Foster, came to their father and younger stepmother’s defense. In McPhee’s latest post, showing off her fit figure in a stunning, red one-piece swimsuit, and emphasizing that she and David are “sorry but we are not sorry”, 39-year-old Erin jumped in the comments to hit back at all of the critics. “If I can accept my stepmom looking like this, you certainly should be able to,”...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO