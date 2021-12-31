Look in the mirror: Reflecting on 2021 inspires “hope” and other four-letter words

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Self-reflection comes in many forms. Sometimes it appears in the form of a towering bird sculpture. If the Firebird statue on S. Tryon St. were a year, this would be the time to examine it from every angle. Because the thousands of mirrored glass pieces that make up the “Disco Chicken” don’t lie… I mean do they?

“It basically reflects,” says Jimmy Christian, who came here to find himself. “It’s like a mirror, it tells you who you are.”

Whether you view 2021 through the lens of a child, or as a UNC Charlotte student, a little reflection goes a long way.

“I think reflecting is very important to look back at what were some of the good things, and what were some of the bad things,” said Alex Anderson.

“Just trudging along and happy to be alive, honestly,” George Robinson told FOX 46.

“It was a challenging year,” Jimmy Christian says.

“I think we came together much closer as a family,” said his wife Krina.

Ultimately you can’t dance around the fact that the subject always comes back to Covid.

📲 Download the FOX 46 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on FOX46.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.

“It’s been really rough,” said Mattie Warren of south Charlotte.

We met her in the long line at a COVID Testing and Vaccination stop. She’s thrilled to see the year in her rearview mirror.

“I spent Christmas alone because of this latest surge,” Warren says.

Down the line, we spoke to Jane Askew, who’s also had enough of this year.

“I can’t cuss on television can I?” she asked.

“You can, we’ll bleep it out,” this reporter noted, which almost gave Askew an avenue to vent.

“I would say f— off to 2021!” she says.

The other four-letter word we heard was “hope.”

“Yeah, I’m keeping hope alive. The expectations are that things will get better,” said Earl McLaurin.

Charles has high hopes too.

“And I can say that 2022 is gonna be a healthy, prosperous year for me,” declares Charles Hoyle, Sr. “I’m confident, yes! Yes, I’m confident!!”

The wheels of time keep on turning. In the meantime, we continue to adjust and adapt in our own way.

“Don’t sit at home there’s other stuff you could be doing to help yourself or other people,” a college student said.

“I just hope in 2022 COVID kind of dies down,” a high schooler later told us.

The past 52 weeks were some a ride. Looking ahead to 2022 we want to be able to set goals and learn off of the past.

“Reflecting, just happy to going into the new year in good health,” Robinson says.

“But thank God we made it through,” said Jimmy.

And with reflection, maybe all the bumps in the road in ‘21 give us the perspective we need to tackle 2022.

“I think we see a lot of hope,” Krina Christian concludes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.