Wyoming: Governor Signs Second Executive Order to Facilitate Hay Transport

tsln.com
 3 days ago

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – For the second time this year, Governor Mark Gordon has signed an executive order to allow certain motor carriers hauling hay in Wyoming to operate outside of regular operating hours and carry larger loads. A previous executive order addressing...

www.tsln.com

