Firefighters Rescue Woman Trapped in Overturned Vehicle
Woodland Hills: Los Angeles City Fire Department firefighters rescued a woman who was trapped inside a vehicle on its side.
LAFD responded to the call around 1:10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, on the 6000 block of Winnetka Avenue in Woodland Hills and used the Jaws of Life to free the woman in less than 10 minutes. LAFD is investigating the collision.
