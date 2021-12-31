ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters Rescue Woman Trapped in Overturned Vehicle

Firefighters worked to free a woman trapped in an overturned vehicle early Thursday morning in Woodland Hills.Keith Johnson/KNN

Woodland Hills: Los Angeles City Fire Department firefighters rescued a woman who was trapped inside a vehicle on its side.

LAFD responded to the call around 1:10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, on the 6000 block of Winnetka Avenue in Woodland Hills and used the Jaws of Life to free the woman in less than 10 minutes. LAFD is investigating the collision.

