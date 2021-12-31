Firefighters Rescue Woman Trapped in Overturned Vehicle

LAFD Battalion 5 was involved in a collision early Thursday morning on the way to a Hollywood Hills fire.Zak Holman/KNN. Los Angeles: Two units of the Highland Gardens Hotel located on the 7000 block of Franklin Avenue were damaged Thursday morning by fire at approximately 2:38 a.m. in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles. The fire started in a first story unit and extended to the unit above. Los Angeles Fire Department personnel were able to achieve a quick knockdown, and no one was injured.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO