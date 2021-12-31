ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas Racing Commission approves sports betting measure

By Justin Trobaugh
 3 days ago

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Racing Commission approved a measure December 30 to allow mobile sports betting.

Right now, the only place to bet on sports in Arkansas is in casinos.

Public hearing scheduled for mobile sports betting in Arkansas

A spokesperson with the Arkansas Department of Finance thinks this measure could be passed by the state legislature before the Super Bowl in February.

The next step for the measure is a legislative committee vote.

