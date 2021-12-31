Arkansas Racing Commission approves sports betting measure

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Racing Commission approved a measure December 30 to allow mobile sports betting.

Right now, the only place to bet on sports in Arkansas is in casinos.

A spokesperson with the Arkansas Department of Finance thinks this measure could be passed by the state legislature before the Super Bowl in February.

The next step for the measure is a legislative committee vote.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.