Arkansas Racing Commission approves sports betting measure
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Racing Commission approved a measure December 30 to allow mobile sports betting.
Right now, the only place to bet on sports in Arkansas is in casinos.Public hearing scheduled for mobile sports betting in Arkansas
A spokesperson with the Arkansas Department of Finance thinks this measure could be passed by the state legislature before the Super Bowl in February.
The next step for the measure is a legislative committee vote.
