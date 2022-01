VIRGINIA, USA — Shoppers in several areas of Virginia will soon have to start paying for disposable plastic bags. The Plastic Bag Tax, which will go into effect on January 1, will require shoppers to pay five cents per disposable plastic bag at grocery stores, convenience stores and drug stores. The tax will apply to residents in the City of Alexandria, Arlington County and Fairfax County. A similar tax will also take effect in Fall Church but not until April 1, 2022.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO