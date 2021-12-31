ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

this “one weird trick” for designing PCBs to connect to floppy drives

By phillip torrone
adafruit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost people don’t know this, but it is a requirement that the schematic symbol look like a floppy disk! please report any non-compliant CAD packages to the ministry of (double density) information for assessment and re-education. more soon, flip-floppin between 34-pin IDC and 26-pin FPC floppys…. Stop breadboarding...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Researchers develop tiny camera the size of a grain of salt - and it could turn your phone into one big camera

Researchers have created an ultracompact camera the size of a grain of salt capable of producing pictures on par with lenses hundreds of thousands of times larger than it.Engineers from Princeton University and the University of Washington say that the camera can produce full-colour images that could be used in collaboration with medical robots to diagnose and treat diseases.Traditional cameras use curved glass or plastic to bend light rays, this new camera uses ‘metasurface’ technology which is produced like a computer chip. The metasurface of this particular camera has 1.6 million cylindrical posts – each approximately the size of a...
ELECTRONICS
GATOR 99.5

Slow Home Wi-Fi? You’re Using Your Router Wrong

What a time to be alive. "Invisible airwave crackle with life" when the Canadian-based rock group Rush recorded those words as part of the song, they were singing about radio but those invisible radio waves carry so much more than just your favorite songs these days. Back in 1980 when...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Made in NYC 12/22/2021 Featuring a New QT Py and Stacks of PCBs

Testing the new QT Py ESP32-S2 (0:04) First panel of the new QT Py ESP32-S2 (0:27) Testing the capacitance of a tiny new 16 picofarad resistor (0:30) Stacks of PCBs on staging cart, waiting to head into machine line (0:31) Time-lapse of boards going into reflow oven (0:33) Stacks of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hackaday.com

Back-to-Back Belts Drive Filament In This Unique Extruder Design

It’s hard to say when inspiration will strike, or what form it’ll take. But we do know that when you get that itch, it’s a good idea to scratch it, because you might just end up with something like this cool new design for a 3D printer extruder as a result.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcbs#Floppy Disk#Cad#The Ministry Of Lrb#Makecode#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Neopixels#Infrared#Instagram#Pololu
adafruit.com

Software Synths as Freeware #MusicMonday

That smartphone of yours is an everything device. It can do all the things. It’s a computer. Any process that involves information can operate on a computer. So you’ve got a stereo, a camera, a library, a compass, and, if you want a synthesizer. And out here on the internet you can find free digital synthesizers galore. He’s a selection form Sonic State:
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Adding floppy disk support to CircuitPython, step 1…

We are adding floppy disk support to CircuitPython, here is step 1 (video), want more, sign up for the Python on Hardware newsletter, goes out in the am 🙂 💾 💾 💾 🦂 🐇 ☠️ I’m the the guest editor this week! SIGN UP HERE! https://www.adafruitdaily.com/
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Launching a Christmas Tree into the Sky

Xyla Foxlin, Joe Barnard, and a group of friends strapped an AeroTech L100 White Lightning rocket motor (capable of 2700 N-secs of thrust) to a Christmas tree (like ya do) and a nerdy take on the holiday spirit ensued. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

CircuitPython 7.2.0 Alpha 1 Released! @circuitpython

This is CircuitPython 7.2.0-alpha.1, the first published alpha release for CircuitPython 7.2.0. It is relatively stable, but there will be further additions and fixes before final release. Notable additions to 7.2.0 since 7.1.0. Continuing work on Raspberry Pi Broadcom board support. Espressif ESP32-S3 support. RP2040 PIO sideset support. Download from...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Python
adafruit.com

Up To 170 Rogue Planets Discovered In Our Galactic Backyard

Rogue planets are a fascinating phenomenon. These are free-floating objects that are not part of any star system. They float through interstellar space and are very hard to see and to determine what they actually are. In this Anton Petrov video, he describes how these objects are identified and how...
ASTRONOMY
adafruit.com

Making an MFM encoded floppy reader with a microcontroller

Reading and writing the data on a floppy disk is one task. Another is translation to/from the modified frequency modulation (MFM) data that the floppy stores. Peter Schranz looks to tackle this:. Floppy Disk Controller chips (FDC) are now obsolete and so I thought about emulating a FDC using a...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – ESP32 Dual Antenna WiFi + Bluetooth Module with 8MB FLASH – ESP32-WROOM-DA-N8

NEW PRODUCT – ESP32 Dual Antenna WiFi + Bluetooth Module with 8MB FLASH – ESP32-WROOM-DA-N8 ESP32-WROOM-DA (the DA is for Dual Antenna) is a powerful Wi-Fi + Bluetooth Classic + Bluetooth LE MCU module, with two complementary PCB antennas in different directions. Packed with 8 MB of internal QSPI Flash, it has lots of memory and great WiFi connectivity no matter where or how it is installed.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Interactive Circuit Playground and Arduino Dress #WearableWednesday

3 in 1: Chameleon Safety Alarm Dress. Then learn to create a dress inspired by Katniss Everdeen’s dress that catches on fire!. When you get close, the alarm goes off and the lights turn rerd. Press again to turn off. White Touch Button: Transformation. Press to activate. Movement (spin)...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Dragon Skull Hair Pin #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Dragon Skull Hair Pin I really like the Skull Hairpin by Tomman204, after wearing it I really wanted a dragon version. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4978313. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to...
DESIGN
adafruit.com

Happy New Year: 2022

Cheers to our wonderful community, and to a bright year ahead!. Stay tuned next week for a recap of 2021 as we look back at Adafruit’s Top Tens. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
hackaday.com

UV Printing PCBs

We always enjoy [Thomas Sanladerer’s] 3D printing videos. But his latest isn’t only about 3D printing. He shows how he uses a DLP printer — which has UV light, after all — to expose PC board blanks with great results. Honestly, once we heard the idea, we immediately saw how that could work it is surprising more people aren’t taking advantage of their DLP printers like that. Of course, [Thomas] does his usual thorough treatment of the topic.
ENGINEERING
adafruit.com

Assamble Lantern with changeable panels #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Keep the lanterns fresh with interchangable panels. Would probably reccomend an LED over tealight/candles for safety. From C47_3D on Thingiverse:. Lantern for tealight or candle with changeable panels. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry...
DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy