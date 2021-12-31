ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police search for man, woman after gun fired inside Miller's Ale House in Hanover Township

6abc Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15SbTo_0dZbl7Tf00 Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man and woman after one of them fired a gun underneath a restaurant booth.

The incident happened Tuesday at the Miller's Ale House in Hanover Township.

Police say the bullet went through the seat and lodged into the wooden wall of the booth.

Luckily, the bullet didn't make it any further, and no diners were hurt.

The couple fled after the gun went off.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police.

