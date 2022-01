TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Schools sent home a letter to parents. Classes will resume in person on Monday as planned. “As long as everyone is keeping an eye on it and protecting each other, I think that’s the way to go right now,” said Robert Wilson, a parent. This comes as some schools in the region take steps to curb the surge in COVID cases spurred by the Omicron variant. “But they really need to take into consideration the health of the children, the families and everyone else,” said Natasha Anderson, a parent. Anderson’s daughter is a student at George Washington Carver...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO