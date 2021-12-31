ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islanders beat Sabres 4-1 behind strong game from Varlamov

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Kieffer Bellows and Anders Lee scored in the second period, Semyon Varlamov made 36...

nhltradetalk.com

Islanders Might Be Considering a Semyon Varlamov Trade

Suggesting this season hasn’t gone the way the New York Islanders would have liked, there’s got to be some thought coming out of the organization that changes are coming and trades, particularly for players that might not have been on the trade block prior to the start of the season are possible. Among them, goaltender Semyon Varlamov’s name is out there.
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
CBS Boston

Oskar Steen Nets His First Career NHL Goal In Truly Bizarre Fashion

BOSTON (CBS) — Players never forget their first professional goal. But no one will forget how Oskar Steen scored his first NHL goal. The 23-year-old forward broke up a 1-1 tie with the New Jersey Devils in the second period at TD Garden on Tuesday night, lighting the lamp in a truly unique and unusual fashion. Nick Foligno sent a backhand attempt at Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood early in the frame, which deflected up to the top of the net. Steen didn’t quit on the play and saw an opportunity to make something happen, reaching his stick up under the crossbar to...
MassLive.com

UMass hockey comes from behind to beat Merrimack, 4-3

The No. 10 University of Massachusetts hockey scored twice in the third period to top Merrimack, 4-3 in non-league action at the Mullins Center on Monday night. With the win, the Minutemen improve to 10-4-2 on the season, while the Warriors fall to 7-10-1 on the year. “We’ve played that...
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Tomas Nosek, One More Staff Member In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins continue to have COVID-19 issues. On Wednesday morning, the team placed forward Tomas Nosek in the COVID-19 protocol. The team also added a staff member to the protocol. That news comes one day after the team placed winger Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in COVID-19 protocol. The Bruins had previously placed Karson Kuhlman in protocol over the weekend. The Bruins resumed their season on Saturday after having several games postponed before the holiday break due to COVID outbreaks around the league and within Boston’s roster. The Bruins have won all three of their games since resuming play. Nosek recorded an assist in Tuesday’s win over the Devils, and he contributed with a goal and an assist in the win in Detroit on Sunday. On the season — his first with Boston — he has three goals and four assists in 26 games. The Bruins are set to host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night, before going on a two-game road trip to Tampa (Saturday) and Washington (Monday).
CBS Minnesota

‘Why Not Now?’: Wild’s Top 2 Prospects Set To Make NHL Debut Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild’s top two prospects will make their NHL debuts this week. The team announced this week it has recalled forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi from the Iowa Wild. Marco Rossi (23) and Matt Boldy (12).(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) “I was surprised as a reaction, because you’re dreaming of that callup,” Rossi said. “You never know when the call-up’s going to come.” Boldy was the Wild’s top draft pick in the 2019 draft, while Rossi was the first-round pick a year later. Rossi leads the Iowa Wild this season in assists and is third...
