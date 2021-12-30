Man blew up Tesla over $22.6K repair bill

Tuomas Katainen owns a Tesla Model S. Or, he owned a Tesla Model S. Before he decided to blow it up. Read on for all of the explosive details. Lately, we’ve been hearing about the wide variety of problems that Tesla cars are having. Katainen’s is no different. He finally reached his limit when he was forced to have his Tesla towed to the dealership. The car was flashing multiple error codes on the dashboard. After having it taken to the dealership, he had to wait an entire month to hear back about what was wrong with his car.

