Man blew up Tesla over $22.6K repair bill

Lincoln Journal Star
 5 days ago

What would make a driver mad enough to dynamite his own Tesla?...

journalstar.com

Tesla Owner Decides to Blow Up His Car with Dynamite When Faced with $22,000 Repair Bill

Faced with a car that was no longer working up to snuff, one Tesla owner in Finland disposed of the vehicle with a bang. Tuomas Katainen blew up his modified 2013 Tesla Model S and recorded the explosive event in a now-viral YouTube video, which was posted earlier this month. According to Insider, Katainen made the decision after he was told it would cost him around $22,000 to replace the car's battery.
Outsider.com

Man Blows Up His Tesla Because He Was Tired of It Not Working

Tuomas Katainen owns a Tesla Model S. Or, he owned a Tesla Model S. Before he decided to blow it up. Read on for all of the explosive details. Lately, we’ve been hearing about the wide variety of problems that Tesla cars are having. Katainen’s is no different. He finally reached his limit when he was forced to have his Tesla towed to the dealership. The car was flashing multiple error codes on the dashboard. After having it taken to the dealership, he had to wait an entire month to hear back about what was wrong with his car.
iheart.com

Man NOT happy with his #Tesla, so He Blows It Up

After waiting a MONTH to find out why his Tesla S series was continually throwing up warnings like gang signs, he was told he needed to pay $22,000 PLUS DOLLARS for a new battery pack. to send this boat anchor out in STYLE! A whole cast of teammates set up...
Interesting Engineering

Man Blows Up Tesla to Not Pay $22,600 to Replace the Battery

What would you do if you could not afford to replace your car's battery? Would you blow it up?. That's what Finnish man Tuomas Katainen decided to do when he was told his 2013 Tesla Model S would need more than $22,600 to replace the battery. Deeming that amount far too much to pay, the owner decided to team up with another YouTuber to blow up his Model S with 66 pounds (30 kilograms) of dynamite.
digg.com

This Little Bump Cost A Tesla Owner $15K Worth Of Repairs On Their Model 3

A Redditor got footage of their parked Model 3 getting bumped and even though it looks like a harmless touch, they claim the damage cost was around $15,000. According the the Redditor, it took that much money to repaint four panels, replace one of them and take care of the window (which they claim could break during panel replacement) and finally end with a re-ceramic coat.
hypebeast.com

Tesla Owner Addresses Expensive Repair Bill by Blowing up Model S

Faced with an expensive repair bill, a man from Finland decided to simply dispose of his. Model S in a very unique way. Tuomas Katainen teamed up with Lauri Vuohensilta from the Hydraulic Press YouTube channel and the Pommijatkat (Bomb Dudes) YouTube channel to strap 66 pounds of dynamite to his broken car to effectively blow it up. Taking place in Jaala, Finland, Katainen revealed that his 2013 Tesla Model S required a battery replacement which Tesla quoted at $22,000 USD. Considering that the opening price for a new 2013 Tesla Model S starts at $57,400 USD and a used one costs around $30,000 USD, it simply didn’t make sense to fix his car.
Mysuncoast.com

Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill

(CNN) - A Tesla owner from Finland decided to blow up his car rather than pay an estimated $22,000 to replace the battery. Tuomas Katainen was beyond finished with his 2013 Tesla Model S after he received the repair estimate. He had to ask himself which would be better: a working Tesla or 66 pounds of dynamite exploding. He chose the latter.
Democrat-Herald

Watch now: Finnish man blows up Tesla over $22.6K repair bill

(The Daily Astorian, Ore.) — Tuomas Katainen of Finland was in a bind. His 2013 Tesla Model S ran fine, but only for only 932 miles, before error codes started popping up, so he had the car towed to a Tesla dealer for repairs. About a month later, he...

