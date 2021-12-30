Man blew up Tesla over $22.6K repair bill

Faced with a car that was no longer working up to snuff, one Tesla owner in Finland disposed of the vehicle with a bang. Tuomas Katainen blew up his modified 2013 Tesla Model S and recorded the explosive event in a now-viral YouTube video, which was posted earlier this month. According to Insider, Katainen made the decision after he was told it would cost him around $22,000 to replace the car's battery.
Instead of paying a lot of money for the battery replacement of his Tesla Model S, a man from Finland opted for a rather spectacular kind of disposal of his electric car, which of course was filmed and now put on YouTube. From a purely mechanical point of view, electric...
Tuomas Katainen owns a Tesla Model S. Or, he owned a Tesla Model S. Before he decided to blow it up. Read on for all of the explosive details. Lately, we’ve been hearing about the wide variety of problems that Tesla cars are having. Katainen’s is no different. He finally reached his limit when he was forced to have his Tesla towed to the dealership. The car was flashing multiple error codes on the dashboard. After having it taken to the dealership, he had to wait an entire month to hear back about what was wrong with his car.
A man in Finland blew a Model S electric sedan from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) to smithereens after receiving a $22,600 repair bill for the 2013 model vehicle. What Happened: Tuomas Katainen, the car’s owner, teamed up with the YouTube group Pommijätkät to carry out the event involving 66 pounds of explosives.
After waiting a MONTH to find out why his Tesla S series was continually throwing up warnings like gang signs, he was told he needed to pay $22,000 PLUS DOLLARS for a new battery pack. to send this boat anchor out in STYLE! A whole cast of teammates set up...
What would you do if you could not afford to replace your car's battery? Would you blow it up?. That's what Finnish man Tuomas Katainen decided to do when he was told his 2013 Tesla Model S would need more than $22,600 to replace the battery. Deeming that amount far too much to pay, the owner decided to team up with another YouTuber to blow up his Model S with 66 pounds (30 kilograms) of dynamite.
The challenges of providing sufficient insurance cover and maintaining electric vehicles were again brought to the fore by an incident that happened in Finland. It is reported that the owner of a 2013 Tesla Model S opted for the destruction of the EV when told that repairs of the vehicle could cost up to €20,000 ($22,668).
A Redditor got footage of their parked Model 3 getting bumped and even though it looks like a harmless touch, they claim the damage cost was around $15,000. According the the Redditor, it took that much money to repaint four panels, replace one of them and take care of the window (which they claim could break during panel replacement) and finally end with a re-ceramic coat.
Faced with an expensive repair bill, a man from Finland decided to simply dispose of his. Model S in a very unique way. Tuomas Katainen teamed up with Lauri Vuohensilta from the Hydraulic Press YouTube channel and the Pommijatkat (Bomb Dudes) YouTube channel to strap 66 pounds of dynamite to his broken car to effectively blow it up. Taking place in Jaala, Finland, Katainen revealed that his 2013 Tesla Model S required a battery replacement which Tesla quoted at $22,000 USD. Considering that the opening price for a new 2013 Tesla Model S starts at $57,400 USD and a used one costs around $30,000 USD, it simply didn’t make sense to fix his car.
(CNN) - A Tesla owner from Finland decided to blow up his car rather than pay an estimated $22,000 to replace the battery. Tuomas Katainen was beyond finished with his 2013 Tesla Model S after he received the repair estimate. He had to ask himself which would be better: a working Tesla or 66 pounds of dynamite exploding. He chose the latter.
For the first 900 miles, Tuomas Katainen's modified 2013 Tesla Model S worked fine, he said. Then water leaks and error codes forced him to call a tow truck to take it in for repairs. After about a month, the shop told him the faulty battery needed to be replaced,...
(The Daily Astorian, Ore.) — Tuomas Katainen of Finland was in a bind. His 2013 Tesla Model S ran fine, but only for only 932 miles, before error codes started popping up, so he had the car towed to a Tesla dealer for repairs. About a month later, he...
Comments / 0