Mount Pleasant, SC

Lowcountry law enforcement cracking down on dangerous driving for New Year’s Eve

By Lexi Moore
 3 days ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – With thousands of South Carolinians hitting the roads for New Year’s Eve plans, local and state law enforcement is making sure drivers are safe by having checkpoints and monitoring driving conditions.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety 2021 was one of the deadliest years on state roadways with 1,080 deaths.

“What people have to understand is that these fatal collisions are caused by something and 99 times out of 100 is caused by someone making a poor decision,” says Lance Corporal Trooper Nick Pye with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lowcountry law enforcement agencies say they need your help to keep the roads safe on the last day of the year.

“We want everyone to get home safely and get home to their families and enjoy 2022 in a safe way,” says Don Calabrese, the Public Information Officer for the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

To ensure safe driving MPPD is conducting four different checkpoints on New Year’s Eve to make sure drivers are safe and sober.

“Traffic safety is always priority and getting DUI’s off the road is a goal of our’s so officers will patrol all throughout the night,” says Calabrese.

Local and state law enforcement officials say they have the same message this weekend to make sure people are driving responsibly. They want people to make sure they wear their seatbelts and have a designated driver take them home when ringing in the new year.

“Have a plan in place before you go out and if you are already out and have been drinking, that’s a little to late to have a plan,” says Calabrese.

“Be aware and wear your seatbelt because there are going to be people out there that is not going to drive safely unfortunately,” says Trooper Pye.

Locations for traffic safety checkpoints from the Mount Pleasant Police Department will be held Friday 12/31 into Saturday 1/1 at the following locations:

  • Mathis Ferry Road at Whipple Road near Lucy Beckham High School – 9:00 p.m. – 9:40 p.m.
  • Coleman Blvd and Erckmann Drive – 10:00 p.m. – 10:40 p.m.
  • Chuck Dawley Blvd at Bowman Road – 11:00 p.m. – 11:40 p.m.
  • US Hwy 17 at Dragoon Drive – 12:00 a.m. – 12:40 a.m.
