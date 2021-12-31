Gym owners seeing increase in business heading into New Year weekend

The new year will be here in just a matter a days, and so will New Year resolutions to stay in shape. But, are people joining gyms with COVID-19 on the rise?

Gym owners especially have had an increase of business heading into this weekend.

“Yeah, I’ve been getting a lot of emails and phone calls from people trying to see what we are all about and what we do here. We have seen an increase slightly.” said Jeff Gibbens, Owner of FBO Fitness.

“I have seen a relatively, not large, but probably 10 to 15 people increase.” said Ben Leopold, Owner of Renew Fitness.

Even though people are joining gyms, COVID-19 is still making an impact.

“It’s always difficult navigating individual feelings about COVID. Some people are coming back but some people aren’t. We’ve definitely experienced the higher volume of members coming back and joining for the first time. I feel like people are more confident on how to keep themselves safe.” said Matt Pribonic, President of iRock Fitness and FitnessU.

As the New Year approaches, people say they are already starting with the New Year resolution to try to stay in shape and complete their goal.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“I’d love to lose another 15 pounds, probably like everybody and I think what I’ve lost in the last five months and do what I’ve been doing and get my butt kicked by Lumpy, then I think I am, well, on my way.” said Jeremy Borrow, Gym attendee

“I’m getting ready to drop some weight, I’m getting surgery done on the hip and probably the shoulder down the road.” said Tom Krawiec, Gym attendee.

The owners also have a New Year’s resolution, to help people strengthen their mental and physical health and to stay healthy and fight against COVID-19. While there is an increase of activity, the owners say they get the most sales in February and March.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.