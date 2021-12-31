ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flash Flood Watch issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-30 19:51:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-30 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target...

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Albemarle, Augusta, Greene, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Albemarle; Augusta; Greene; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Orange WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, up to 7 inches across the higher terrain. * WHERE...Augusta, Albemarle, Greene and Orange Counties, and Northern Virginia Blue Ridge. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Telfair, Toombs, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 20:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EST for central and southeastern Georgia. Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Toombs; Wheeler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Toombs, Telfair, southern Wheeler and southern Montgomery Counties through 815 PM EST At 741 PM EST, a strong thunderstorm was over Lumber City, or near Hazlehurst, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...40 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include McRae, Lumber City, Milan, Uvalda, Scotland, Santa Claus, Alston, Jacksonville, Towns, Ohoopee, Horse Creek Wma, New Branch, Spring Hill, McNatt Falls, South Thompson, English Eddy, China Hill, Cedar Crossing, Johnson Corner and Jordan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-04 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Blowing and drifting snow is likely to lead to blizzard conditions with white-out conditions possible, at times, in areas exposed to winds from the south through west. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches in most areas, with 5 to 10 inches expected on Siskiyou Summit. Wind gusts 55 to 75 mph are likely in areas exposed to high winds, especially along ridges and passes above 5000 foot elevations. * WHERE...All areas including Interstate 5 at Siskiyou Summit, Highway 66 between Ashland and Keno, Highway 140 near Lake of the Woods, and all roads in the Crater Lake, Diamond Lake, and Willamette Pass areas. * WHEN...From 4 AM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected late Monday morning through early Monday evening when snowfall rates are likely to exceed 1 inch per hour. Snowfall rates in the Crater and Diamond Lake areas could exceed 3 inches per hour Monday afternoon making travel extremely difficult to impossible. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 20:15:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-03 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Panhandle LOCALIZED BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW CONTINUES WHILE ANOTHER ROUND OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW ARRIVES OVERNIGHT INTO MONDAY .Gusty southeast winds continues to cause blowing and drifting snow across the Palouse, Pomeroy area, and the Camas Prairie tonight into Monday. The threat for blowing and drifting snow will expand north and west toward Ritzville, Davenport, and Airway Heights overnight. Snow that is on the ground now will drift across roads and possibly cause significant visibility reductions. The next round of moderate to locally heavy snow will spread from the Cascades into northeast Washington and north Idaho by Monday morning. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 4 and 10 inches in the valleys and 8 to 18 inches for the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph on exposed ridgetops. * WHERE...Eastport, Sandpoint, Colville, Northport, Bonners Ferry, Orin-Rice Road, Athol, Newport, Flowery Trail Road, Chewelah, Deer Park, Springdale-Hunters Road, Kettle Falls, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Priest River. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Los Angeles County, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Los Angeles, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Alleghany, Bath, Bland, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Giles, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please report snow accumulations via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...866...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; Bland; Carroll; Craig; Floyd; Giles; Grayson; Montgomery; Pulaski; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe HEAVY SNOW TO IMPACT MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE .An area of low pressure will move through the Carolinas tonight and early Monday, while cold air sinks into the southern Appalachians behind an upper level storm system. This will bring a change from rain to snow starting in the mountains shortly after midnight, then reaching the piedmont around or just after dawn. The snow will end by early afternoon. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with locally higher amounts along the ridges. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Virginia, northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until noon EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The gusty winds and wet snow could cause limbs to snap, especially along the higher elevations. This could result in scattered power outages. Any melted or wet snow on untreated roads and sidewalks will refreeze after sunset Monday night.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Floyd, Knott, Knox, Leslie, Martin, Perry, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 23:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Clay; Floyd; Knott; Knox; Leslie; Martin; Perry; Whitley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Much of southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions overnight and into early Monday morning, particularly for elevations above 1500 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow could come down heavy for a time as rain transitions over to snow making for a quick accumulation of wet and sticky snow.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-03 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Ochoco-John Day Highlands; Wallowa County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. Some areas could see gusts above 70 mph. * WHERE...In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Ochoco-John Day Highlands, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Wallowa County. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These strong winds may cause significant blowing snow from dry powdery snow that is currently on the ground. This may result in significant reductions in visibility... especially over mountain passes and open terrain. Travelers are urged to use caution.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Brunswick, Charles City, Dinwiddie by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Virginia or Maryland, please call 5 1 1. For the latest road information in North Carolina, go to http://DriveNC.gov. Target Area: Brunswick; Charles City; Dinwiddie; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Greensville; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Prince George; Sussex WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
#Antelope Valley#San Gabriel Valley#Extreme Weather#19 51 00#The Flash Flood Watch
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 23:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-03 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coast Range of Northwest Oregon; Greater Portland Metro Area FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Oregon, including the following areas, Cascade Foothills in Lane County, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area and North Oregon Coast. * WHEN...From 6 PM PST this evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain with a front tonight, with rain at times Monday. Snow melt from the lower elevations will contribute to additional river rises. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Acadia, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Iberia, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 22:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-03 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Acadia; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; West Cameron FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Monday. For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, Jefferson, Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-03 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Cleburne; Etowah; Jefferson; Pickens; Shelby; St. Clair; Talladega; Tuscaloosa WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one half inch with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Portions of north-central Alabama. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Coffee, Jeff Davis, Ware by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 21:38:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 22:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EST for southeastern Georgia. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Coffee; Jeff Davis; Ware The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Coffee County in southeastern Georgia Northern Atkinson County in southeastern Georgia Northwestern Ware County in southeastern Georgia Bacon County in southeastern Georgia Jeff Davis County in southeastern Georgia Appling County in southeastern Georgia * Until 1030 PM EST. * At 937 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hazlehurst to near Douglas, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Douglas, Baxley, Hazlehurst, Alma, Pearson, Willacoochee, Broxton, Graham, Surrency and Plant Hatch. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Clay, Grenada, Lowndes, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 16:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-03 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Mississippi can be obtained by visiting mdottraffic.com. Target Area: Attala; Carroll; Choctaw; Clay; Grenada; Lowndes; Montgomery; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Webster; Winston WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Brief wintry mix of precipitation, turning to mostly snow. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Clay, Grenada, Lowndes, Montgomery, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Webster, and Winston counties in Mississippi. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Dougherty, Lee, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 14:40:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 15:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EST for south central and southwestern Georgia. Target Area: Calhoun; Dougherty; Lee; Terrell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Dougherty, southeastern Lee, northeastern Calhoun and southeastern Terrell Counties in southwestern Georgia through 330 PM EST At 252 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Leary, or 11 miles east of Morgan, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Leesburg, Albany, East Albany, Turner City, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Walker, Stocks, Forrester, Lockett Crossing, South Albany, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Palmyra, Century, Jordan Place, Holt, Ducker, Starksville, Byne Crossroads, Armena and Philema. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for DeKalb by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 04:09:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 04:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: DeKalb FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 415 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN DEKALB COUNTY Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Niihau in Kauai by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 07:22:00 HAST Expires: 2022-01-02 10:30:00 HAST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Niihau in Kauai The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The island of Kauai in Kauai County * Until 1030 AM HST. * At 722 AM HST, Kuhio Highway in the vicinity of the Hanalei Bridge is closed due to flooding while bands of heavy rain continue to track over the island of Kauai. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lihue, Kapaa, Kalaheo, Kekaha, Princeville, Kilauea, North Fork Wailua Trails, Alakai Swamp Trails, Lawai, Omao, Kokee State Park, Wailua Homesteads, Hanalei, Hanapepe, Wainiha, Na Pali State Park, Koloa, Haena, Waimea and Wailua. This warning may need to be extended beyond 1030 AM HST if flooding persists. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kauai East, Kauai Mountains, Kauai South, Kauai Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 02:50:00 HAST Expires: 2022-01-02 04:30:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kauai East; Kauai Mountains; Kauai South; Kauai Southwest Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Kauai in Kauai County through 430 AM HST At 340 AM HST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Kalaheo to 14 miles southeast of Poipu. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lihue, Kalaheo, Poipu, Lawai, Hanapepe, Omao, Koloa, Puhi, Kaumakani, Hanamaulu and Eleele. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Coast Range of Northwest Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-03 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Coast Range of Northwest Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 8 inches with heaviest amounts above 2000 ft. South winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...In Washington, Willapa Hills above 1500 feet. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon above 1500 feet. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR

