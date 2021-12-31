AN INSPIRATION Timothée Chalamet wanted to look like Joe Exotic in ‘Don’t Look Up’ Mullet’s for the win

If you watched Don’t Look Up and thought “what is happening with Timothée Chalamet’s hair” you’ll be surprised to learn he actually requested the look. According to costume designer Susan Matheson, the first thing Chalamaet said when he got to set is that he wanted his character “Yule” to have a mullet like Joe Exotic.

Tiger King is a confusing cultural phenomenon that had millions invested in both the story and his awful hair. Whatever it was about his mullet left Chalamet excited. “The first thing he said to me was ‘I want a mullet,’ and of course, he sent me pictures of Joe Exotic. At the time everyone was obsessed with Joe,” the designer explained.

Matheson decided to find other inspirations in the mullet world and found a man in New Zealand. “Instead I found this guy from New Zealand who had this amazing mullet and the moment I showed it to Timotheé, he said: ‘Bingo!,’“ she added.

Chalamet’s character Yule brings a religious angle to the apocalyptic film and Matheson revealed some of the religious elements you can find in his outfits. “I wanted to reference the religious element of his character, so I used vintage patches and T-shirts from Christian camps. They aren‘t always visible, but underneath his other clothes he’ll always have on one of those shirts,” she told the outlet.

Don’t Look Up is now available to stream on Netflix and is a must-watch film. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, and Meryl Streep, the film is amazing and will leave you at the edge of your seat before leaving you in tears.