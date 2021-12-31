ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis-area universities add new COVID rules amid surge

By Ashleigh Jackson, Stephanie Rothman
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ZmoJ_0dZbi8XR00

ST. LOUIS — The spring semester is fast approaching, and universities are taking new steps to keep everyone safe amid the rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the St. Louis area.

On Thursday, Washington University announced it will switch to virtual learning for two weeks when classes resume on Jan. 18. The university is also requiring students to get tested for COVID before returning to campus. Plus, there will be no crowds allowed at sporting events.

Top 5 in ’22: the St. Louis news stories that will have us talking

WashU will be mailing kits that include two self-tests to each Danforth Campus student who has a U.S. address listed in official university records.

Saint Louis University also tightened its COVID-19 rules this week. It’s requiring all students and SLU Care employees to get a booster shot by Jan. 31. All other staff members will have until Feb. 28 to get a booster.

However, the university is urging everyone to get the shot as soon as possible, preferably over winter break.

“I’m all for it, anything to get life back to normal on campus,” said SLU student Kiyan Haiter. “I got mine a few days ago actually.”

SLU plans to start the spring semester in person, but it’s prepared to consider other options if needed.

“We have contingency plans that we are discussing that we might have to implement if we see a large number of cases on campus,” said Terri Rebmann, professor and special assistant to the president at SLU. “So, in other words, we have backup plans, and we’re ready to pivot quickly.”

Top Story: Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of St. Louis area; light snow possible

Though not a requirement, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is “strongly urging” students and staff to get a COVID booster as soon as they are eligible.

For the spring semester, SIUE is requiring unvaccinated students and staff to complete a weekly, mandatory COVID test on campus. Fully online students who are learning remotely are exempt.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
Local
Saint Louis, MO Education
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Local
Saint Louis, MO Coronavirus
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saint Louis University#Covid#College#Slu Care#Winter Weather Advisory
FOX 2

Forecast: More cold air for the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Our winter storm is on the way out, now it is all about the cold. Pockets of light snow and flurries will hang around this morning. Skies will gradually clear on Sunday, but it is breezy and cold. Temperatures may rebound back into the low 20s this afternoon. Winds ease this […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX 2

Task Force ‘disappointed’ Parson allowed emergency order to expire

ST. LOUIS – Missouri Governor Mike Parson is allowing the COVID-19 state of emergency to expire Friday, and it won’t be renewed. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said they are disappointed the emergency order has expired. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said, “As health care providers, we will continue to do […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy