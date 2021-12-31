Annual NYE Canterbury Village Michigan ‘Mitten Drop,’ Offers Early Family Fun

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A local veteran couple’s visit to a woodworking workshop in Nashville has turned into a new small business right here in Clarksville. Leanne Lannan and with her husband Johnathon are co-owners of Nailed It DIY Studio, and she said her experience at the workshop led her to believe they could do it too, and do it better, to offer Clarksville families affordable local fun.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO