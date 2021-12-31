ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges

By WCJB Staff
WCJB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police arrested a trio of people, including a state of Georgia corrections officer on drug trafficking...

Travis Kurelo
2d ago

So they front it to her, she snuggles it into the prison in Georgia, sells it and all split the money. If I was the head DOC person in Georgia, I'd be tossing the facility she works at, looking for distribution networks and stashes.....

Nichelle Cox
2d ago

Sounds good, but realistically, there is a shortage of correctional officers, and the salary is extremely low. I strongly believe that you get what you pay for. If the DOC wants better officers, they need to up the pay. Currently, their salary is less than police officers, and police officers are underpaid☹

Anthony Bryant
2d ago

Why would destroy your life and career I don't get it well you will have much time to think about it.

