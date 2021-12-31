Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police arrested a trio of people, including a state of Georgia corrections officer on drug trafficking...www.wcjb.com
So they front it to her, she snuggles it into the prison in Georgia, sells it and all split the money. If I was the head DOC person in Georgia, I'd be tossing the facility she works at, looking for distribution networks and stashes.....
Sounds good, but realistically, there is a shortage of correctional officers, and the salary is extremely low. I strongly believe that you get what you pay for. If the DOC wants better officers, they need to up the pay. Currently, their salary is less than police officers, and police officers are underpaid☹
Why would destroy your life and career I don't get it well you will have much time to think about it.
