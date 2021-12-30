Man struck by a tree in the area of the 3-thousand block of Highway 96 on December 26

Courtesy: Rose Guisa

WILLOW CREEK, Calif.(KIEM)- On Sunday at about 11:05 P.M., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office received information that an employee of a towing company had been struck by a tree in the area of the 3-thousand block of Highway 96.

The man was voluntarily trying to assist stuck vehicles out of the snow. The victim was later identified as 30-year-old Kevin Carlos Rodriguez of Willow Creek.

CHP was able to make it, though, secure his remains, and transport him to a safer area where deputy coroners could make it through.

“Mr. Rodriguez was trying to help people who were in a similar situation as him, you know, surrounded by these fallen trees and the snow. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family,” said Samantha Karges, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.

