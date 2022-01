MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Someone in Memphis is $150,000 richer after Saturday's Powerball drawing. According to the Tennessee Education Lottery, the player matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. Because the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 3, the prize of $50,000 was tripled to $150,000.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO