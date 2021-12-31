ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Raanta, Teravainen help Hurricanes beat Canadiens in return

By BOB SUTTON Associated Press
Argus Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 26 saves, Teuvo Teravainen scored two goals and the Carolina Hurricanes excelled on special teams in a 4-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. The Hurricanes scored three times on power plays and another time short-handed in their first...

abc11.com

Hurricanes score 7 straight goals to beat Blue Jackets 7-4

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- - Brady Skjei and Steven Lorentz scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes had the last seven goals to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-4 on Saturday. The Hurricanes (23-7-1) scored four times in a 3:57 span of the third to overcome a 4-2 deficit. They had five goals in the period.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
NBC Sports

Alex Ovechkin breaks NHL power play goals record

Alex Ovechkin has always been lethal on the power play and now he has the record to prove it. With his power play goal late in the third Friday against the Detroit Red Wings, Ovechkin has passed Dave Andreychuk and is now the all-time leader in power play goals with 275.
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Kings 6, Flyers 3: New year, same Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers head to face off the Los Angeles Kings at the newly renamed Crypto dot com Arena after a 1-0-1 start to the west coast road trip. Despite a calendar flip, the on-ice product was the same as 2021’s. First Period. Well, that didn’t take long. The...
NHL
skornorth.com

Zulgad: “It’s embarrassing:” Winger doesn’t hold back after Wild’s loss to Blues in Winter Classic

The Wild’s first opportunity to host a Winter Classic on Saturday evening had to be considered a success. At least from a fan-experience standpoint. The fact it was minus-5.7 degrees at faceoff, making it the coldest outdoor game in NHL history, didn’t stop a sellout crowd of 38,619 from braving the elements at Target Field and taking part in a celebration of a game many in this state love. The mixture of a warming house in center field, several mini-rinks in the outfield on which shinny hockey was played, along with an ice fishing hole and even fake deer, made for a perfect setup.
NHL
WGR550

Skinner and Hinostroza are practicing with the Sabres

It’s been 10 days since Hinostroza went into protocol while it’s been nine for Skinner. Kevyn Adams said both players were asymptomatic. The Sabres are also reporting that Don Granato has still not returned to the team.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Reveals His ‘Perfect’ New Year’s Resolution

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins’ Twitter account shared a video this week of players being asked to share their New Year’s resolutions. Most of them didn’t have much to say. Unsurprisingly, it was a smirking Brad Marchand who delivered the most memorable line. Marchand wasn’t the only player to give a real answer. Captain Patrice Bergeron said he could probably spend less time staring at his phone. Goaltender Jeremy Swayman and head coach Bruce Cassidy both said they’d like to lose a couple of pounds. Taylor Hall wants to stop biting his nails. Nick Foligno wants to score 20 goals. But Marchand took a moment to stare into the camera and think long and hard while chomping on gum with a wide grin on his face. After the proper amount of reflection, Marchand answered the question. “I don’t have one,” he said. “I’m perfect.” New year, same Marchy. 😂 #NHLBruins | @JetBlue pic.twitter.com/hCfFAifhOz — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 30, 2021 Some of his opponents over the years likely don’t share that opinion. But that’s just a part of what makes Marchand … Marchand.
