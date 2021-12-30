Please Enable JavaScript

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two young women were shot and wounded Tuesday night while driving in Auburn Gresham. At 7:35 p.m., the two women were traveling in a vehicle in the 8900 block of South Halsted Street when an unknown vehicle followed them and crashed into a fixed object, police said. Someone in the car that crashed then got out and started shooting at the women, police said. One woman, 21, was shot in the left hand, while the other, 18, was shot in the lower leg. Both were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition. No one was in custody late Tuesday, and detectives were investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO