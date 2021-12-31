Unsheltered man rescued: Homeless camps persist after Somersworth property was cleared

SOMERSWORTH — A 71-year-old unsheltered man was rescued from the cold after a Key Buick GMC employee heard cries for help from the woods behind the Route 108 car dealership, according to police.

The employee called 911 around 8:40 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27. Somersworth police found the man in the woods on the privately owned Garabedian Trust property behind the dealership, where homeless encampments were cleared by police in November. The man had been exposed to the elements for an undetermined amount of time, Somersworth police Capt. Russell Timmons said.

"He was definitely suffering from the effects from the cold, he was found with discolored hands," Timmons said. "At that point, it became clear we needed to rescue, transport him to the hospital and get him comfortable and warm."

People keep returning to Garabedian property

The woods behind the Key Buick GMC property abut and lead into the Garabedian property, which starts near the radio tower a few hundred feet behind the dealership.

Police asked homeless people to leave the property Nov. 8 after weeks of planning and years of complaints and police calls about encampments near Willand Pond. A full-time shelter operated by Community Action Partnership of Strafford County is now operating nearby on Willand Drive in Somersworth. The shelter moved to full-time after the approval of the city councils in Dover, Rochester and Somersworth, which jointly support its operations.

However, homeless camps are still popping up on the Garabedian property. Timmons said there have been 27 warnings issued to people on the property since Nov. 8. The area was formerly called "Tent City" by those who lived there.

"We continue to make sweeps and make contact with fresh people that set up temporary encampments there," Timmons said. "Many have previously become aware of the Garabedian property, so we are informing them that signs have been posted around the property and that their presence is trespassing."

Demand for services

Timmons said after officers make contact with houseless people who are trespassing, they are given written warnings and directed to social service organizations. If there is a second contact, an officer may write a summons.

"The problem is that there is simply too little resources for too many that need them," Timmons said. "But we are directing them and inquiring what help may be available to them."

Community Action Partnership of Strafford County is working to connect unhoused people with resources.

In late November, the Willand Drive warming center opened as a full-time overnight shelter operation this winter for what Tri-City officials have said will be its last season of operation at this location. Pressure mounted on Tri-City leaders to open the warming center with consistent hours beyond cold weather events after the clearing of homeless encampments in the woods, which displaced more than 60 houseless individuals.

The shelter, which has an 80-bed capacity, has had to cut its capacity due to a COVID-19 outbreak and other pandemic-related concerns. Before the outbreak, the 80-bed shelter was averaging up to 60 clients per night. Now the client capacity is being capped at 50 to mitigate spread of the virus, Community Action Partnership leader Betsey Andrews Parker has previously said.

Other area shelters, like Cross Roads House in Portsmouth, have had reduced capacity throughout the pandemic. Cross Roads House Executive Director Will Arvelo has previously said even if they emptied their shelter entirely, it would be filled the next day and there would still be a waitlist. Multiple social services leaders have said it leaves houseless individuals with nowhere else to go.

Timmons said city police haven't changed how they're handling people found trespassing on the property, and they will continue to attempt to connect them with available resources.