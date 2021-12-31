ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

No, putting a spoon in an open bottle of champagne doesn’t keep it bubbly – but there is a better way

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CS7lb_0dZbg07X00
If you need to store a partly-used bottle, go and buy a proper sparkling wine stopper.

At a recent tasting, I was presenting some sparkling wines from the Limoux region of France, a region that produced sparkling wines at least 100 years before wines from the Champagne region were well known.

Towards the end, I commented that if the bottle is not empty, seal it with a sparkling wine stopper and store it in the refrigerator. The response was: “Why bother to seal it? Just put a spoon in the neck.”

I was somewhat surprised. Although I had heard it suggested previously, I did not think anyone took the idea seriously.

The fact is, it’s a myth to say a spoon in an open bottle of sparkling wine keeps it bubbly. You’re better off buying a proper stopper.

Minimising contact between wine and oxygen

From my years researching wine chemistry and wine oxidation, I know minimising contact between wine and oxygen is vital for stopping the onset of oxidative spoilage. Sealing the bottle is essential.

The carbon dioxide in sparkling wine is more soluble in wine at a lower temperature, so storing the wine in the refrigerator is also beneficial. In other words, you’ll retain more bubbles if you stick it in the fridge.

Some even claim the teaspoon must be silver, not stainless steel, although the basis for this seems highly speculative.

Bubble behaviour

It is important to note some of the critical features of sparkling wine bubbles.

In his book Uncorked: The Science of Champagne, champagne researcher Gérard Liger-Belair demonstrated the amount of carbon dioxide lost depends on the way the wine is poured into the glass.

Pouring into a tilted glass retains more carbon dioxide than pouring into a vertical glass. Using bubble imaging techniques, Liger-Belair was able to track the flow of the bubbles in a glass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dSQcP_0dZbg07X00
The release of bubbles even depends on the inside surface of the glass. Photograph: Eric Thayer/Reuters

He separately showed the bubbles are in fact aerosols (a suspension of fine solid particles or liquid droplets in air) containing aroma compounds that affect the taster’s impression. The release of bubbles even depends on the inside surface of the glass.

Bubble behaviour is therefore complex. Any study on them needs to be replicated to ensure one is measuring a real effect and a one-off.

A key study on ‘the myth of the teaspoon’

One such study on champagne by Michel Valade and colleagues was published in the periodical Le Vigneron Champenois in 1994.

The work, titled Le mythe de la petite cuillère – the myth of the teaspoon – was designed to address the claim that a teaspoon, preferably a silver one, could (according to my translation):

defy all the laws of physics and possess some legendary efficiency to protect the bubbles escaping from an open bottle.

These researchers used three strategies to assess the impact of bubble conservation on the wine: the change in pressure, the loss of weight and sensory analysis.

After opening, the wine was decanted, leaving 500 millilitres in one set and 250 millilitres in a second set.

The wines were then stored at 12 with four methods to conserve the bubbles: open bottle, silver teaspoon, stainless steel teaspoon, cork stopper (which uses a hermetic seal) and crown seal (a metal lid with crimped edges, like you often see on a beer bottle). Each approach was performed in triplicate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ocimM_0dZbg07X00
The source of bubbles in sparkling wine is the carbon dioxide released during the secondary fermentation. Photograph: Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS

The researchers then analysed how pressure inside the bottle changed (measured in a unit called atmospheres; 1 atmosphere is about 101 kilopascals). The initial bottle pressure was 6 atmospheres, dropping after decanting to 4 atmospheres when there was 500 millilitres remaining. When only 250 millilitres remained, the pressure was just 2 atmospheres.

After 48 hours storage, the pressure in open bottles and those with a teaspoon inserted in the neck had dropped by a further 50%, indicating a significant loss of bubbles.

Clearly there was no teaspoon effect. Those sealed with a cork stopper or crown seal had a pressure drop of only 10%, demonstrating the significant advantage of using a proper closure.

These researchers also measured the change in the weight of bottles stored three different ways: fully open, tightly sealed or with an inserted teaspoon.

No decrease in weight was observed for the tightly sealed bottles. But for the fully open bottles and those with a teaspoon in the neck, the loss in weight was significant.

To finalise the evidence to dispel the myth of the teaspoon, the wines were subjected to sensory analysis by expert champagne tasters.

All wines showed some characteristics of oxidation, due to oxygen getting in during opening. However, those sealed with a hermetic seal were clearly more effervescent and livelier than those unsealed or with an inserted teaspoon.

Clearly, the teaspoon effect is a myth.

So, if you need to store a partly-used bottle, go and buy a proper sparkling wine stopper.

  • This article first appeared in the Conversation. Prof Geoff Scollary was the foundation professor of oenology at Charles Sturt University and has also taught oenology in Angers in the Anjou region.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Woman nearly died from bowel complaint when care plan not followed, disability royal commission told

A woman with cerebral palsy and a moderate intellectual disability nearly died when a bowel condition escalated catastrophically after support workers at her group home failed to follow her nutrition and care protocols properly, the disability royal commission has heard. The royal commission is examining matters of violence, abuse, neglect...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
vinepair.com

Ask a Bartender: What Does It Mean When a Drink Has a Coaster on Top of It?

Have you ever seen someone at a bar put a coaster on top of their drink and then proceed to walk away? If you’ve ever questioned this practice — Where are they going? What’s wrong with their drink? — you’re likely not the only one. Bar culture has its own unspoken language, different quirks that seem strange to a passerby, but to the experienced barfly, the signal is clear.
DRINKS
Woman's World

Storing Bread in This Container Keeps It Soft and Fresh Without Cluttering Your Counter

Bread is my favorite carb (well, maybe right after pasta). Whether I pick up a freshly baked artisan loaf from my local bakery or grab a package from the grocery store, I want to savor every slice. There’s nothing quite like a fluffy, fresh bite of bread — but before I have time to enjoy the whole loaf, it’s often gone stale. That’s why I love this smart technique to keep bread fresher longer: Store your loaf in an empty cereal container!
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Fans Of Wendy's Chili Won't Want To Miss This Deal

Diners can easily find something to appreciate about Wendy's chili. Back in 2011, one reviewer found this side item to adequately dish out hearty, comforting tastes, despite needing some extra diced onions or cheddar cheese to liven it up a bit, per Brand Eating. This tomato-centric side has slowly won fans over, but not everyone has jumped aboard. A Reddit thread exposed that the chili's meat comes from old Wendy's burger meat that dried out, causing some mixed responses.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Champagne#Wine Chemistry#Bubbly#A Better Way#Food Drink#Beverages
FIRST For Women

This Unexpected Ingredient Made the Juiciest Chicken Cutlets I’ve Ever Tried

One of my earliest cooking memories is making chicken cutlets with my mom. We’d arrange bowls of flour, beaten eggs, and bread crumbs like an assembly line, then dip the cutlets into the bowls one by one, trying to keep the ingredients from caking on our fingers — a tricky feat! To me, this always seemed like the only way to make chicken cutlets, but I recently discovered a way to make this go-to weeknight meal even more tender and delicious: Substituting ranch salad dressing for flour and eggs!
RECIPES
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
SPY

Make That Thang Go Pop! The 8 Best Prosecco Bottles That’ll Have You Ditching Champagne

It’s time to celebrate! Yes, even if you have nothing to celebrate. At this point, anything in 202q is worth at least a little bit of a celebration, so we’re here to say that there’s absolutely never a wrong time to pop open one of the best Prosecco bottles money can buy. Whether you’re toasting to your 10th wedding anniversary, your kid graduating from college or the fact that you woke up this morning to see another day, we’re finding reasons to pop bottles nowadays for just about anything because if there’s a will, there’s a way. Plus there’s been...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mens Journal

Forget Champagne: 10 Bubbly Beers to Pop Open on New Year’s Eve

Plenty of holidays throughout the year are associated with specific kinds of booze. St. Patrick’s Day is synonymous with Irish stouts, Cinco de Mayo is all about tequila, and New Year’s Eve just doesn’t seem festive without Champagne—or at least some kind of sparkling wine. What else are you going to ring in the new year with, right? Well, if we had our druthers, we’d drink bubbly beers instead.
DRINKS
Connecticut Post

Column: Choosing the right bottle of bubbly for your New Year's toast

There’s nothing quite like it: the unmistakable pop of a sparkling wine cork. Chances are that there’s a celebration when you hear that sound. Weddings, anniversaries, promotions and the launching of ships all demand bubbly wine. Sparking wine goes hand in hand with a toast. Congratulatory or honoring,...
DRINKS
POPSUGAR

The Easiest Ways to Open a Wine Bottle Without a Corkscrew

Perhaps you've encountered this life scenario before: you find yourself with a wine bottle, yet no corkscrew. Dilemma! Do you forfeit the idea of drinking wine that evening because you didn't think to buy a screw-top bottle? Of course not! Instead, follow one of these creative ways to open wine bottles without a bottle opener.
DRINKS
luxurylaunches.com

Christies has just sold its most expensive bottle of champagne ever

You’ve got to be a real champagne lover if you’re willing to spend $57,000 on a single bottle of bubbly! And proving so is an unnamed buyer who recently spent the said amount on a bottle of Perrier-Jouët Champagne from the 1874 vintage. Yes, that’s right! The sale was conducted by Christie’s and is makes for the most expensive bottle of champagne that has ever been sold by the auction house. Surprisingly, the Perrier Jouët 1874 had also previously set a record when it was sold at Christie’s in 1888 as the most expensive champagne sold at auction at the time.
DRINKS
Boston Globe

A big beer in a big bottle, inspired by champagne

There’s something about a big bottle that says it’s time to celebrate. Maybe it’s the novelty of it, the fact that you’re unlikely to see a giant bottle of wine, beer, or spirits unless you’re christening a ship or sitting in the roped-off area of a nightclub. Maybe it’s the cork itself, that satisfying “pop” an audible symbol that it’s time to drink.
DRINKS
Inverse

The surprisingly complex science of champagne bubbles

In a lab in the heart of France’s wine country, a group of researchers carefully positions an ultra-high-speed camera. Like many good scientists, they are devoted to the practice of unpicking the universe’s secrets, seeking to describe the material world in the language of mathematics, physics, and chemistry. The object of their study: the bubbles in champagne.
DRINKS
Mashed

What To Know If You're Thinking Of Trying Dry January

Dry January got its start in the U.K. in 2014 as a challenge to the sober-curious to take a 31-day "test-drive" of the booze-free lifestyle. Six years after it started, Vice found that the number of U.S. participants was on the decline. Just 14% planned to participate in 2020, which was quite the drop from the 23% who'd intended to do so in 2019. While the numbers for 2022 aren't in yet, YouGov does report that 15% of American adults planned to go dry in January of 2021.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Guardian

The Guardian

100K+
Followers
42K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy