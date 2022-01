The Atlanta Falcons are currently taking on the Buffalo Bills in an interesting Week 17 matchup. Buffalo currently leads the Falcons 14-12 near halftime. Although there haven’t been many bright spots this season for the Falcons, Kyle Pitts has been incredible for them this year and he was certainly worth the first-round pick that they decided to use on him last season. It took over 60 years, but there is finally a rookie tight end over 1,000 yards for the first time since Mike Ditka. Kyle Pitts has passed that mark on Sunday.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO