Preston Xanthopoulos: Beautiful memories, an ugly lamp and a beloved uncle

Late last winter, I received a note from my Uncle Bob. In it, were pictures of my dad from his younger years, long before I was even a twinkle in his eye. There was even a campaign card from when he ran for State Representative in Manchester a million years ago.

It's always nice seeing new, old pictures of my dad. In the envelope with the pictures was a note, my uncle asking me to call him. Turns out, he had an old lamp that used to be my dad’s, he wanted to give to me. Dad died nearly three decades ago, it was cool he held onto it and cool that I could now have it join my home decor!

Being that we were in a COVID winter and I was not yet vaccinated, we agreed to wait until it was safer and I had gotten the jabs, before we got together.

Later that spring, we met for the lamp hand-off at my Uncle Bob’s home. I had even cleared off an end table in my living room to prepare for the lamp’s homecoming, before going to retrieve it. When I arrived, he had gathered together several pictures of my dad and other small things and remembrances of him. It was really nice.

My dad was the youngest of four boys and my uncle, second youngest, had a lot of memories to share. They were “thick as thieves” as people used to say. I was really happy he was sharing with me. In addition to pictures and memorabilia, he shared some great tales of my father’s mischievous youth, which, according to Uncle Bob, lasted into my father's forties. We laughed a lot over stories I never knew, and I saw in my uncle’s chuckle, the same playfully, prankish smile I remember on my own father’s face.

All the while we’re having this fun walk down memory lane, there was a lamp sitting on a table and I couldn’t’ take my eyes off it. It was the ugliest lamp I’d ever seen. I was really hoping that it was my uncle’s bad taste and not my dad’s, so I wouldn’t have to have it in my home. I was quickly realizing, that if this was indeed the one he intended to give to me, like it or not, it would have to be on permanent display. Please don’t be that lamp, I thought. Please don’t be that lamp.

We carried-on for some time, with old stories of their times in the military and of my uncle’s campaigns and my father’s involvements. We talked about current events and politics; he as a former Democratic State Senator and candidate for higher office, I as a Republican. It was nice to have a civil conversation with someone from “across the aisle.” We even talked about that—the ability to have those conversations with those on different political sides, without animosity or anger. He talked about how as a State Senator, you’d disagree on the floor and be friends the moment you walked out of the Senate Chamber. I don’t think we had ever talked that much one-on-one. Sure, we had a lot of pleasantries over the years. He got to meet my husband and the kid many times and we had nice chats. He always asked, whenever he saw me the last several years, “Are you happy?” But, this time there was more to it. More substantive. More familial.

When I found out my Uncle, Bob Preston, had passed away, I thought about that conversation we had. I thought about how easy it is to have life get ahead of you. We grow up and have our own lives and families—we all do it—and don’t connect often or deep enough with those from our childhood—our extended family. I thought about how if Uncle Bob had not reached out to me about that lamp, I might not have had the opportunity for the fun candor and telling of tales I did last summer in his home. I’m really glad he contacted me about that lamp.

Oh, that lamp. So, unfortunately, it was the ugly one sitting on the table and it was my own father’s bad taste that Uncle Bob had kept in his home. I can’t believe Aunt Charlotte didn’t intervene on that one at any point. So, I took it home and displayed it in the living room where I had planned ... until my husband and the kid got home and vetoed its prominent location. I tried to appeal to their sentimentality of this nice gift from my uncle, originally belonging to my father. Despite my powers of persuasion, I lost this battle and its life was short-lived in the living room.

I’m glad I have the lamp — albeit in the bedroom behind a closed door. It is not just a reminder of my father, and his poor home decorating taste, it’s a reminder of that one time I got to really share some genuine time with my father’s big brother, before it was too late. It's also a reminder, that we never know when “too late” is, so we shouldn’t chance it. There’s a lot of family and old friends who can expect to hear from me soon. Let’s reminisce.

To my cousins, my condolences.

Happy New Year and wishes of hope and prosperity for all in 2022.

Alicia Preston Xanthopoulos is a former political consultant and member of the media. She’s a native of Hampton Beach where she lives with her family and three poodles. Write to her at PrestonPerspective@gmail.com.