Live updates: South Korea extends social distancing rules

By The Associated Press
Times Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea __ South Korea says it’ll extend the toughest social distancing rules...

www.timesdaily.com

Times Daily

Live updates: S Korea has new daily high for COVID-19 deaths

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has set a new record for daily COVID-19 deaths as it struggles to resolve a shortage of hospital beds amid weeks of surging cases. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

South Korean Citizen Defects to North Korea in Rare Reverse Escape

A South Korean national has attempted to defect to North Korea after pleading to the rogue nation for protection in a rare reverse defection, according to the BBC. It is unclear whether the person is still alive since North Korea has a “shoot-on-sight” policy to stop people from breaching its borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The individual was spotted in the DMZ, or Demilitarized Zone that separates the two nations, according to South Korean officials. In 2020, when a similar incident occurred, North Korean troops shot and burned a South Korean national who accidentally crossed the border by sea.
WORLD
cntraveler.com

South Korea

A Korean saying goes: “There's so much food that the legs of the table will collapse.” With the pileup of dishes before me at Dokcheon Sikdang, a restaurant full of large fish tanks and unfussy, cozy private rooms in the southwestern Korean port city of Mokpo, I started to worry that this might actually come true. A type of seaweed called tot, which looked like a hairy spider, had a surprisingly subtle taste. A raw, long-legged octopus dish melted velvet-smooth in my mouth. When I commented on how delicious it was, my dining companion, Byeong Ju Kim, former director of the regional tourism board of Jeollanam-do, remarked, “Yesterday, those fellows were in the mud.”
INDIA
Times Daily

UK makes omicron contingency plans for hospitals, schools

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government has been making contingency plans in case hospitals, schools and other workplaces are hit by major staff shortages amid the country's record-breaking spike in coronavirus infections. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

South Korea to extend curbs amid omicron surge, serious Covid-19 cases

South Korea said on Friday it will extend stricter social distancing rules for two weeks amid a persistent surge in serious coronavirus infections. The government reinstated the curbs on Dec. 18, six weeks after easing them under a "living with Covid-19" scheme. The record-breaking numbers of new infections and serious...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Unidentified person enters North Korea from South in rare border breach: Seoul

An unidentified person entered North Korea from the South on New Year's Day, the military in Seoul said Sunday, a rare breach of the heavily fortified border between the neighbours. Years of repression and poverty in North Korea have led more than 30,000 people to flee to the South in the decades since the Korean War, but crossings in the other direction are extremely rare. The person was detected by surveillance equipment in the Demilitarised Zone -- which divides the Korean peninsula -- at 9:20 pm local time on Saturday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Sunday. It sparked a search operation by the military, but to no avail.
POLITICS
Times Daily

CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abcnews4.com

South Korea, US agree on draft to end Korean War

South Korea has "effectively" agreed with the U.S. on a draft declaring an official end to the Korean War, according to South Korea's Foreign Minister. Fighting in the Korean War concluded with a ceasefire agreement in 1953. But, on paper, the war never officially ended as there was no peace treaty between North and South Korea.
MILITARY
Times Daily

New Year's Rose Parade marches on despite COVID-19 surge

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A year after New Year's Day passed without a Rose Parade due to the coronavirus pandemic, marching bands and floral floats took to the streets again to celebrate the arrival of 2022 despite a new surge of infections due to the omicron variant. Support local...
FESTIVAL
The Independent

Covid can spread between rooms in hotel quarantine, research shows

Research in New Zealand has revealed that Covid-19 can be transmitted between hotel rooms that share a corridor.In one case in July, a single traveller in hotel quarantine in Auckland infected three others in a room across the hallway.CCTV footage, contact tracing and genetic testing revealed that the virus must have been passed on through air that escaped the hotel room door into the corridor.The case - published by the US’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) - also showed the effectiveness of vaccination.The one fully vaccinated traveller in the rooms did not test positive for Covid despite sharing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Twitter bans Rep. Greene's personal account for COVID claims

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter said Sunday it had banned the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for multiple violations of the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy, the latest strike against the firebrand whose embrace of conspiracy theories has been called “a cancer” for the GOP and led the House to boot her from committees.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Kim Jong-un touts domestic agenda as North Korea faces food shortage

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, marking his 10th year in power, delivered a speech at a Workers' Party of Korea conference in which, according to state media summaries released Saturday, he avoided bellicose rhetoric. Instead, Reuters reported, the dictator focused on domestic, pocketbook issues. Kim broke with precedent by making...
CHINA
Reuters

South Korean crosses armed border in rare defection to North

SEOUL, Jan 2 (Reuters) - A South Korean has crossed the heavily fortified border in a rare defection to North Korea, South Korea's military said on Sunday. The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it carried out a search operation after detecting the person around 9:20 p.m. (1220 GMT) on Saturday on the eastern side of the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas.
WORLD

