Live updates: South Korea extends social distancing rules

A Korean saying goes: “There's so much food that the legs of the table will collapse.” With the pileup of dishes before me at Dokcheon Sikdang, a restaurant full of large fish tanks and unfussy, cozy private rooms in the southwestern Korean port city of Mokpo, I started to worry that this might actually come true. A type of seaweed called tot, which looked like a hairy spider, had a surprisingly subtle taste. A raw, long-legged octopus dish melted velvet-smooth in my mouth. When I commented on how delicious it was, my dining companion, Byeong Ju Kim, former director of the regional tourism board of Jeollanam-do, remarked, “Yesterday, those fellows were in the mud.”
Comments / 0