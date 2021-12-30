Roundup: Ridgewood girls win; Ridgewood grapplers shine at Fort Frye

WEST LAFAYETTE — Ridgewood built an early lead and pulled away to earn a 43-34 win over visiting Indian Valley in the Inter-Valley Conference South Division clash on Thursday.

Kya Masloski collected six of her team-high 13 points in the first quarter, as the hosts led 11-9 after one quarter. Alana Shroyer also hit a 3 in that stanza.

The Generals' advantage grew to 23-15 at halftime, as Kelsie Stephens scored four of her 10 points in the second quarter.

Shroyer had five of her nine points in the third to help Ridgewood keep the Braves at bay with a 33-25 cushion entering the fourth.

Stephens poured in six points and Masloski drilled a 3 in the fourth to help the Generals secure the win, as they improved to 4-8 on the season.

Ashton Doak led Indian Valley with 12 points, including three 3s, Makina Donahue scored all 10 of her points in the second half and Celeste Rummell added eight points in the loss.

Wrestling

Ridgewood fifth at Fort Frye Invite: The Generals tallied 157 points to finish fifth out of 11 teams.

Fort Frye won the meet with 191 points followed by Huntington Ross (177), Jackson (167) and Meigs (161).

Xavier Lamneck placed first at 157 pounds, Brodi Hardesty won the two-man 106-pound class and came in second at 113, and Dylan Hardesty (138) came in second to lead the Generals. Gill Lamneck (150) and Christian Ford (190) were fourth, Logan Sesser (215) took seventh and Caleb Patterson (285) was 10th to round out placers.