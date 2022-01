Chicago will require COVID-19 vaccination proof for indoor venues and Illinois Secretary of State offices will be closed starting Monday due to a surge in infections. The proof of vaccine rules will apply to everyone age 5 and older and includes restaurants, bars, gyms and other venues like sports and entertainment arenas. The rules don't apply to those inside venues for less than 10 minutes, like those picking up takeout.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO