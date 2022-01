The end of the year hasn’t been great to Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz, one of the greatest CS:GO players of all time and currently the face of Ninjas in Pyjamas’ roster. The 26-year-old missed the semifinals and grand finals of IEM Winter earlier this month due to health issues and wasn’t even fielded for BLAST Premier World Final, the last tie -one Counter-Strike event of 2021. The reasoning behind his absence wasn’t disclosed by NiP or dev1ce himself until last night. The star AWPer, though, revealed why he missed the last matches of the year following Dexerto and 1pv.fr’s joint report that stated he wants to play for Astralis once again.

