Mac Jones’ high school quarterback coach joins New England Nation

By Taylor Begley
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The Patriots Week 17 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be a reunion of sorts for rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Jones, who grew up in Jacksonville, has a number of friends and family traveling up to Foxboro for Sunday’s game. That group includes his high school quarterback coach Kevin Fagan from the Bolles School.

Fagan joined Taylor Begley on New England Nation ahead of the game.

Bryant starts NEC play with win at CCSU

(WPRI) – Bryant men’s basketball picked up a road win at Central Connecticut State, 80-76, on Wednesday night to being Northeast Conference play 1-0. The Bulldogs were paced by a career night from big man Hall Elisias. He had a career-high 25 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks. Bryant hosts Sacred Heart on Friday at […]
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

